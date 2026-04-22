IoT.Bzh receives the inaugural Industrialization Prize at the 9th edition of the international automotive startup competition

Altrove and Bloomineral have been crowned winners of the 2026 Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, the international startup competition recognizing the best of automotive innovation. The ninth edition was held on Wednesday, April 15 at the Automobile Club de France in Paris, where IoT.Bzh also received the first-ever Industrialization Prize.

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Picture of the end of the event with the winners: Bloomineral, Altrove and Iot.Bzh all the Jury Members from French Automotive OEM and Tier1

Hosted by competition founder Richard de Cabrol and Simon Degiovanni, the evening gathered more than 250 leaders from the automotive, technology, digital, business and media sectors, with attendees joining both on-site and online. Six finalist startups, selected from more than 100 applications representing 28 countries, pitched their innovations before a jury of senior automotive and finance executives, alongside founders of previously awarded startups. An online public vote counted as an additional jury member.

Four awards of international scope

Grand Prix ACF Altrove (Paris, France). Received by CEO and co-founder Thibaud Martin, Altrove develops algorithm-driven alternatives to critical inorganic materials in a matter of months, powered by a proprietary AI. The technology strengthens industrial resilience and technological sovereignty while reducing automotive costs and dependence on rare earths. altrove.ai

Prix Pionnier ACF Bloomineral (Saclay, France). Received by CEO and founder Caroline Thaler, Bloomineral develops a carbon-negative mineral material to replace polluting minerals used across automotive components, from plastics to batteries. bloomineral.com

Greentech Mention Bloomineral, awarded for the most environmentally committed solution.

1st Industrialization Prize IoT.Bzh (Lorient, France). Received by Director General Yann Bodere, winner of the 2020 Grand Prix ACF, this new award recognizes the exemplary industrialization of IoT.Bzh's cybersecurity innovation over the past six years, a period during which the company has continuously expanded its client base. The prize was presented by Luc Châtel, President of the PFA, and François-Xavier de Thieulloy, Director of the Expertise Division at Bpifrance. iot.bzh

"Last night's ninth edition was a real success. Two startups addressing the strategic issue of rare materials, Altrove and Bloomineral which leaves with two awards sends a strong signal on this pressing constraint in Europe. We may not have rare mineral resources, but we have ideas. This inaugural Industrialization Prize, awarded to our Breton champion IoT.Bzh, also demonstrates the strength of our selection over time. Winners in 2020, confirmed six years later we are eager to see how all our former laureates progress at the 2027 edition. It is also very positive to see our partners' commitment and their willingness to work with these startups. See you in 2027 for our 10-year anniversary," commented Richard de Cabrol, Director General of the competition.

"Through the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, we celebrate innovation in all its forms. These companies are driven by talent and vision an expression of technological audacity and industrial excellence," added Yann de Pontbriand, President of the Automobile Club de France.

A replay of the final ceremony and more information are available at grandprixacfautotech.com

About Grand Prix ACF AutoTech

The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech is the international startup competition recognizing innovation in automotive design, manufacturing, commercialization and use. Created in 2017 by Richard de Cabrol, the competition is held under the high patronage of Yann de Pontbriand, President of the Automobile Club de France, and Thierry Peugeot, President of the ESSEC Auto Mobility Club. The jury brings together leading figures from the automotive and finance sectors, alongside founders of startups recognized in previous editions. Free to enter and impartial, the competition offers its laureates an unrivaled platform for development in France and internationally.

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Contacts:

Press Agence VLC

Valérie Leseigneur +33 6 68 80 37 35 valerie@agencevlc.com

Joy Lion +33 7 62 59 65 86 joy@agencevlc.com

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech

Richard de Cabrol +33 6 51 38 16 38 richard.decabroldemoute@essec.edu