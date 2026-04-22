London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - (IN-VR Limited) - The Energy Circle and The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR are proud to announce HELLENiQ Upstream S.A. as an official Silver Sponsor of the 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026, taking place on 19-20 May 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Athens, Greece.

A cornerstone of Greece's upstream oil and gas sector, HELLENiQ Upstream brings deep technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to the responsible development of the country's hydrocarbon resources. Supported by a highly skilled team of internationally experienced scientists and engineers, the company is actively advancing a robust portfolio of exploration and production activities across strategically selected areas in Greece.

HELLENiQ Upstream's growing momentum is reflected in its major partnerships with global energy leaders Chevron and ExxonMobil - a testament to the international community's confidence in Greece's significant exploration potential and a signal of new avenues for regional energy collaboration.

New offshore exploration blocks - including areas south of Crete and the Peloponnese - are set to further expand opportunities across exploration, services, and investment. Ongoing activities across the Ionian Sea, Kyparissiakos Gulf, West Crete, and the Sea of Thrace continue to advance through critical development phases, underpinned by over €40 million invested in seismic studies and data acquisition. With a clear roadmap toward exploration drilling by 2027, HELLENiQ Upstream is positioning itself - and its partners - at the very forefront of upstream development in Southeast Europe.

The participation of Tassos Vlassopoulos, CEO of HELLENiQ Upstream, at the Summit underscores the company's commitment to high-level dialogue on the region's evolving energy landscape and its role in shaping the future of Southeast European energy policy.

As the Balkans navigate an increasingly complex energy reality, defined by energy security imperatives, infrastructure development, and growing investment flows - the role of upstream exploration remains critical to building a balanced and resilient regional energy system.

About the 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026

Now in its tenth edition, the Balkans Energy Summit is the region's premier high-level gathering for energy transformation and investment. The 2026 edition will convene senior government officials, ministers, regulators, investors, CEOs, and industry experts to address interconnected challenges and unlock new opportunities across the full energy value chain in Southeast Europe. The Summit is endorsed by four ministries across Greece, Romania, Albania, and Bulgaria.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, operating at the intersection of governments and the private sector. Through its international summits and advisory services, IN-VR facilitates high-level dialogue, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships across global energy markets.

Join Us

The 10th Balkans Energy Summit offers an unparalleled platform to engage with the key stakeholders shaping Southeast Europe's energy future.

19-20 May 2026 | Athens Marriott Hotel, Greece

Website: www.netzerocircle.org/event/balkans-energy-summit

Programme: www.netzerocircle.org/balkans-energy-summit/download-agenda

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293779

Source: IN-VR Limited