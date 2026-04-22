EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Annual Report

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III - Annual Report 2025



22.04.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts

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