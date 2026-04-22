Monarch Air Group, LLC: Monarch Air Group Offsets All Private Jet Charter Flight Emissions for 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Monarch Air Group, a leading provider of private jet charter services, is continuing its commitment to sustainability this Earth Day. Building on last year's milestone, the company has announced it has offset its flight emissions for 2025.

Through these efforts, Monarch Air Group has once again taken meaningful steps by supporting verified carbon offset initiatives. It's part of a broader approach to making private aviation more responsible and forward-thinking.

This continued progress reflects Monarch's long-standing commitment towards ethical business practices and operations. The company is also the first private jet brokerage to earn accreditation through the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA) Sustainable Flight Department Program, highlighting its leadership in advancing sustainability within the industry.

Monarch Air Group CEO David Gitman added, "Sustainability isn't a one-time effort, it's something we're continually working toward. We're focused on making thoughtful decisions that support both our clients and the future of the industry."

For more information about Monarch air group, visit https://monarchairgroup.com/

Contact: Christine Liriano, Director of Public Relations & Marketing

CL@monarchairgroup.com, 954-829-3200

SOURCE: Monarch Air Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/monarch-air-group-offsets-all-private-jet-charter-flight-emissions-for-2025-1159814