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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider Labs' New Program Helps Marketing Agencies Increase Revenue

Marketing agencies can earn up to 20% recurring commission by offering marketing security solutions that protect clients from digital risks like ad fraud and fake leads.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Spider Labs Inc., a Tokyo-based marketing security company, recently announced the launch of its Partner Program, designed to help agencies and service providers generate new revenue while protecting clients from growing risks in digital marketing.

More information: https://spideraf.com/partner-program

Addressing Growing Risks in Digital Marketing

As digital marketing operations become more complex, businesses are increasingly exposed to threats such as click fraud, fake leads, affiliate fraud, and website vulnerabilities. These issues can lead to wasted ad spend, unreliable data, and reduced campaign performance.

Spider Labs addresses these challenges through its Spider AF platform, which provides protection across the marketing funnel. The Partner Program enables agencies and platforms to introduce these solutions to clients while expanding their own service offerings.

A Simple, Revenue-Generating Partnership Model

Partners can refer clients to Spider Labs and earn up to 20% recurring commission for the lifetime of each customer contract.

Spider Labs manages the full implementation process, including sales, onboarding, billing, and ongoing support. This allows partners to generate additional revenue without adding operational burden.

Built-In Partner Support and Deal Protection

Partners gain access to a dedicated Partner Portal, where they can register leads and track deal progress in real time.

Spider Labs also operates a "First-to-Trial" model, ensuring that partners who initiate a client trial retain ownership of the opportunity.

About Spider Labs

Spider Labs Inc. is a marketing security company that develops and operates Spider AF, a SaaS platform designed to detect and block threats across the marketing funnel, including ad fraud, fake leads, and website vulnerabilities.

Founded in 2011, Spider Labs helps businesses improve marketing performance, maintain data integrity, and maximize return on investment.

For more information, visit https://spideraf.com/about-us

Media Contact

M. Tison
Global PR, Spider Labs
pr@spider-labs.com

###

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-labs-new-program-helps-marketing-agencies-increase-revenu-1159853

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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