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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 15:42 Uhr
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JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2026 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31 March 2026

$ 4.11

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 31 March 2026 is $4.11 per share (28 February 2026: $4.07 per share), the increase in NAV of 4 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 7 cents per share offset by net fx losses of (2) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

The above investment gains of 7 cents per share includes the uplift following the disposal of the Company's interest in Factor Energia announced on 16th April 2026.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 March 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments

161,766

Cash at bank and treasuries

86,226

Other receivables and prepayments

777

Total Assets

248,769

Liabilities

Other liabilities

584

Total liabilities

584

Net Asset Value

248,185

Number of Ordinary shares in issue

60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share

$4.11

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.