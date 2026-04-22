JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 March 2026 $ 4.11

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 31 March 2026 is $4.11 per share (28 February 2026: $4.07 per share), the increase in NAV of 4 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 7 cents per share offset by net fx losses of (2) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

The above investment gains of 7 cents per share includes the uplift following the disposal of the Company's interest in Factor Energia announced on 16th April 2026.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 March 2026: