Spectrum Security: Spectrum Emerges from Stealth with $19M to Reinvent Detection for the AI Era

Led by TechOperators alongside WhiteRabbit Ventures, Skinos Ventures (by Shlomo Kramer), and Alumni Ventures, Spectrum automates threat detection at machine speed

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Spectrum Security launched from stealth today to solve the most critical and most neglected problem in modern security operations: ensuring organizations can actually detect the threats targeting them, as AI pushes the threat landscape beyond what already strained manual processes can keep up with.

The company has raised $19M in seed funding led by TechOperators, with participation from WhiteRabbit Ventures, Skinos Ventures (a new cybersecurity fund by Shlomo Kramer and Yishay Yovel), Alumni Ventures, alongside prominent cybersecurity operators and investors. The funding will accelerate Spectrum's engineering and go-to-market efforts to meet enterprise demand.

Detection Is The Layer Everyone Depends On, But Nobody Has Modernized

For over a decade, the industry obsessed over scaling data collection, expanding pipelines, and centralizing telemetry, all in the name of better detection. Organizations pour millions each year into security infrastructure: SIEMs, data lakes, threat intelligence, red team engagements, and more. Yet most still cannot confidently answer the most important question: can we detect the threats targeting us right now? Even the detections already in place are quietly degrading, breaking as infrastructure shifts, log schemas change, and attacker techniques evolve.

As organizations adopt AI across the business, internal environments are becoming more dynamic than ever, reshaping the attack surface, shifting the underlying data, and outpacing security teams' ability to keep up. At the same time, attackers are already using AI to discover vulnerabilities, generate working exploits, and move from disclosure to attack in hours. Detection and response are still measured in weeks. That gap is rapidly widening.

"Every CISO has had the moment. The breach post-mortem where the answer is a gap nobody mapped, a rule nobody maintained, drift nobody noticed. That's why we built Spectrum, so security teams stop wondering whether they're covered and start knowing. Continuously, automatically, and at the speed the threat demands," said Meny Har, Co-founder and CEO of Spectrum Security.

Spectrum Goes After The Root Cause

Rather than adding another tool to the alert pile, Spectrum goes upstream, automating how detections get built, tested, deployed, and continuously maintained. The platform finds gaps in threat coverage, authors production-ready detection logic tailored to each environment, and fixes detections as infrastructure changes around them.

It works on top of a customer's existing stack, SIEMs, data lakes, EDRs, and beyond. No rip-and-replace. Wherever detection logic needs to live, Spectrum works.

In customer environments, Spectrum has compressed detection authoring from 121 days to under 30 minutes, a 99% reduction, and reduced engineering hours by 90%, all while continuously monitoring and fixing detections to guarantee 100% coverage health.

Security teams stay in control, setting priorities, validating what ships. Spectrum handles the engineering work that's been the bottleneck for a decade.

"I've spent my career building and operating the detection systems the industry still runs on today. I know what they were designed for, and I know what they weren't. They weren't designed for a world where AI generates working exploits faster than a team can write a single detection rule. Spectrum is building what comes next, and the team assembled around this company is the strongest I've ever seen around the detection problem," said Kevin Skapinetz, General Partner at TechOperators.

"The industry spent a decade perfecting data collection. What it never solved was turning that data into detection outcomes - knowing what matters, building the right detections, and keeping them healthy as everything changes. With AI now pushing threats to machine speed, that missing layer is no longer optional. Spectrum is purpose built to deliver it," said Nir Polak, Founder & Former CEO of Exabeam.

About Spectrum Security

Spectrum Security automates how organizations build, deploy, and maintain the detections that keep them safe. The platform works across a customer's existing security stack, finding gaps, fixing what's broken, and keeping detections healthy as environments change. Learn more at spectrum.security.

Contact:

Meny Har

Meny@Spectrum.Security

(USA) 6466566830

SOURCE: Spectrum Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/spectrum-emerges-from-stealth-with-19m-to-reinvent-detection-for-1159395