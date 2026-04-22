Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Nourishing a Healthy Liver

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Mediterranean Chicken Salad - 2 Guiding Stars

by Kitty Broihier

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Maybe you've never given your liver a second thought. But there's a good chance you've seen social media posts and videos that have you wondering if yours is ok. Please don't rush out and buy some random liver detox potion "just in case." Instead, take a minute to read up on what you need to know about your amazing liver and how to keep this largest internal organ in good shape.

Meet Your Liver

Your liver is a workaholic. Out of the hundreds of jobs it does, the biggest is to filter your blood-about 22 gallons every hour. Its other functions support metabolism, immunity, digestion, and detoxification. Here are some examples of what your liver is up to day in and day out:

Producing bile, which helps break down fats in the small intestine

Producing cholesterol and proteins that transport fats around the body

Storing excess glucose as glycogen for when that energy is needed

Regulating blood clotting

Storing fat-soluble vitamins

Metabolizing or detoxifying harmful substances from the body, such as drugs and toxins

Liver Disease Basics

As important to health as the liver is, it makes sense to take care of it as best you can. Of course, not all liver diseases are improved with a healthy diet. Some liver diseases are genetic or the result of an autoimmune condition, virus, or injury. However, fat accumulation in the liver (often referred to as a "fatty liver") is related to lifestyle. Heavy alcohol consumption, for example, can cause one type of fatty liver. Another used to be called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and is now known as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). High cholesterol, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes all link to MASLD.

MASLD is the most common liver disease worldwide, and that's what we're focusing on here. Eating a healthy diet and exercising doesn't guarantee you won't get liver disease. But taking steps toward prevention can help correct common characteristics among people with fatty liver, including insulin resistance, inflammation, elevated blood fats, and an imbalanced gut microbiome.

What Is a Liver-Friendly Diet?

First, let me share what a liver-friendly eating plan isn't. It isn't something that relies on liver "cleanses," "flushes," or pricey supplements. A diet that's healthy for your liver includes plenty of whole foods that support liver function. You'll eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and seafood (especially those high in omega-3 fatty acids). And you'll drink coffee and green tea, along with lots of water. What you'll avoid is fast foods, highly processed foods, added sugars, and alcohol. If you recognize this as being a lot like the Mediterranean diet, you're right!

Foods for a Healthy Liver

A nutrient-dense, plant-forward eating style supports liver function by helping to correct the conditions that contribute to fatty liver development. This type of diet works for liver health because it:

Provides plenty of polyphenols - these antioxidants can help prevent MASLD by lowering inflammation, boosting insulin sensitivity, and decreasing fat accumulation. Good sources of polyphenols include:

Berries

Nuts and seeds

Dark chocolate/cacao

100% whole grain wheat or rye

Dark, leafy greens

Dried herbs and spices

Coffee and green/black tea

Fights chronic inflammation - by supplying natural compounds that help dampen inflammatory responses while also limiting foods known to contribute to inflammation. An anti-inflammatory eating plan is rich in fiber and nutrients, while low in saturated fats, sugar, and red/processed meat.

Helps with weight management - getting to (and maintaining) a healthy weight is a main focus for preventing and treating MASLD. A Mediterranean eating style is a great choice of eating plan for liver support. It's a healthy and sustainable way to lose weight. And it emphasizes many of the same foods that aid liver function, too.

Looking for Recipe Ideas?

If you're feeling stuck for ideas about recipes that are suitable for liver health, check out the collection of Mediterranean-inspired recipes on the Guiding Stars website (enter "Mediterranean" into the search box). The Mediterranean Antipasto Tuna Salad is an easy and economical favorite of mine, and perfect for upcoming warmer weather.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

*Mediterranean Chicken Salad - 2 Guiding Stars

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-nourishing-a-healthy-liver-1159888