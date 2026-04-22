Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the most awarded airline at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE) 2026, receiving 12 international accolades across TravelPlus, Onboard Hospitality, and PAX International Readership Awards.





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This achievement highlights Saudia's leadership in onboard products and services, reflecting consistent excellence across all cabin classes and throughout the guest journey, and marking the transition toward a new generation of onboard products and experiences now being progressively rolled out across the fleet.

Recognized as one of the industry's leading platforms celebrating innovation in onboard hospitality, the 2026 Onboard Hospitality Awards honored Saudia with "Best First Class Food Service (Lunch & Dinner)", "Best Amenities: Economy", in addition to a "Highly Commended" distinction in the "Best Wearable Textiles" category.

The TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards 2026, widely regarded as a global benchmark for excellence in onboard comfort and design, awarded Saudia six recognitions, including five Gold awards across key categories: "Economy Class Amenity Kit," "Economy Class Blanket / Comfort Item," "Business Class Meal Serviceware," "First Class Sleeper / Lounge Suit," and "Business Class Amenity Kit (The Middle East)." The airline also received a "Highly Commended" distinction in the "First Class Ladies Kit" category and was awarded the TravelPlus Passenger Amenities Five Star Rating 2026, a distinction granted to only a select number of airlines worldwide.

In parallel, the PAX International Readership Awards 2026, which reflect the voice of the global aviation industry and its readership, recognized Saudia for "Best IFE and Connectivity - Middle East" and "Best Children's Amenity Kit - Middle East," highlighting its continued progress in inflight entertainment and onboard innovation.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: "This continued international recognition underscores the high standards we uphold across our onboard products and services, as well as our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the travel experience. It also highlights the significant progress Saudia has made in recent years to elevate the guest experience across every cabin, with a clear focus on quality, consistency, and innovation. As these award-winning products continue to roll out, they introduce new levels of comfort and refinement, while reflecting the identity and hospitality of the Kingdom throughout the journey."

Saudia continues to invest in enhancing the guest travel experience to new levels of comfort and refinement, supported by the largest guest experience investment program in its history. This includes the introduction of advanced digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence, comprehensive cabin upgrades, high-speed inflight connectivity, and a continuous enhancement of onboard products and services, all delivered through the lens of authentic Saudi hospitality.

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About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named "Best Airline Staff Service" for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the "World Class Airline" title for the fifth consecutive year and the "Best in Class: Service-Guest Experience" award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

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Source: SAUDIA