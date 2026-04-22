Sampo: Decisions of Sampo plc's Annual General Meeting

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 22 April 2026 at 4:40 pm EEST



Decisions of Sampo plc's Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc, held today on 22 April 2026, approved all the proposals made to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) by the Board of Directors and its Committees, including distribution of dividend of EUR 0.36 per share for 2025.

The AGM adopted the financial accounts for 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and CEOs from liability for the financial year ending 31?December 2025. In addition, the AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on share repurchases.

A total of 4,261 shareholders representing 1,708,375,077 shares (64.33 per cent of all shares) and 1,712,375,077 votes (64.38 per cent of all votes) in the company were represented at the AGM, including shareholders who had voted in advance or were represented by a proxy.

Dividend payment

The AGM decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.36 per share for 2025. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy in Finland, Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden or VP Securities A/S in Denmark as at the record date of 24 April 2026. For shareholders whose shares are registered with Euroclear Finland Oy, the payment date is on 5 May 2026. For shareholders whose shares are registered outside Finland, the dividend is paid in accordance with the practices of Euroclear Sweden AB and VP Securities A/S and may occur at a later date.

Election and remuneration of the Board members

The number of Board members remained unchanged at eight members. Steve Langan, Sara Mella, Risto Murto, Antti Mäkinen, Markus Rauramo, Astrid Stange, and Annica Witschard were re-elected to the Board for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Andreas Brandstetter was elected as a new member to the Board. Of the previous members, Christian Clausen was not available for re-election.

At its organisational meeting, the Board elected Antti Mäkinen as Chair and Risto Murto as Vice Chair. Steve Langan, Risto Murto, and Antti Mäkinen (Chair) were elected to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Andreas Brandstetter, Sara Mella, Markus Rauramo (Chair), Astrid Stange, and Annica Witschard were elected to the Audit Committee.

All Board members have been determined to be independent of the company and its major shareholders under the rules of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025. The CVs of the Board members are available at www.sampo.com/board.



The AGM decided on the following annual fees to the members of the Board of Directors until the close of the next AGM:



EUR 250,000 for the Chair of the Board (prev. EUR 243,000);

EUR 144,000 for the Vice Chair of the Board (prev. EUR 140,000);

EUR 111,000 for each member of the Board (prev. EUR 108,000);

EUR 30,000 for the Chair of the Audit Committee as an additional annual fee (prev. EUR 30,000);

EUR 15,000 for each member of the Audit Committee as an additional annual fee (prev. EUR 6,800);

EUR 20,000 for the Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as an additional annual fee (new committee fee); and

EUR 10,000 for each member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as an additional annual fee (new committee fee).

A Board member must acquire Sampo plc A shares at the price paid in public trading with 50 per cent of his/her annual fee after the deduction of taxes, payments, and potential statutory social and pension costs. Notwithstanding this, a Board member is not required to purchase any additional Sampo plc A shares if the Board member owns such amount of said shares that their value is equivalent to twice the respective Board member's gross annual fee. The company will cover the costs of any possible transfer tax related to the acquisition of the shares up to an amount corresponding to the total net annual fee used to acquire the shares.

Election and remuneration of the Auditor and of the Sustainability Reporting Assurance Provider

The Authorised Public Accountant Firm and Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm Deloitte Ltd was re-elected as the company's Auditor and Sustainability Reporting Assurance Provider for a term of office expiring at the end of the company's Annual General Meeting 2027. APA ASA Jukka Vattulainen will continue as the auditor with principal responsibility and the principal authorised sustainability auditor.

Company's Auditor and the Sustainability Reporting Assurance Provider will be paid compensation against invoices approved by the company.

Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies

Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies was adopted through an advisory resolution.



Authorisation on share repurchases

The AGM authorised the Board to resolve to repurchase, on one or several occasions, a maximum of 250,000,000 Sampo plc A shares. The maximum number of shares represents approximately 9.42 per cent of all outstanding A shares of the company. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The authorisation will be valid until the close of the next AGM, however, no longer than 18 months from the AGM's decision.

AGM materials

The proposals approved by the AGM are available in their entirety at Sampo's website at www.sampo.com/agm. The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies is available at www.sampo.com/year2025.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing at www.sampo.com/agm and at Sampo plc's head office at Fabianinkatu 21, Helsinki, Finland, by the end of 6 May 2026.

SAMPO PLC





For further information, please contact:



Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032



Media contacts:

media@sampo.fi





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com