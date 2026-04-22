Digital Pathology Market to Reach USD 1,791.30 Million by 2030, Growing at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

AI-Powered Diagnostics, Telepathology Adoption, and Surging Cancer Burden Drive Accelerating Global Demand for Digital Pathology Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Global Digital Pathology Market Size was estimated at USD 735.75 million in 2020 and is Anticipated to hit USD 1791.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, an increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

Request Free Sample of the Report on Digital Pathology Market Forecast 2035 -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74

Market Size & Growth

The Digital Pathology Market size is entering into a continuous growth phase driven by fundamental factors. One seminal regulatory milestone the first FDA clearance of a whole-slide imaging (WSI) system for primary clinical diagnosis established an accessible approval pathway that has spurred widespread institutional adoption across hospitals, pharmaceutical research sites, and academic medical centers around the world.

According to this report, global Digital Pathology Market was valued at USD 735.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,791.30 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. This near doubling in market cap is driven by heavy, structural demand buoyed up by three converging trends: the spiritless unrelenting global rise of cancer incidence the WHO counted close to 20 million new cancer cases in 2022 alone the rapid integration of AI and machine learning tools into digital pathology image analysis, and a healthcare system that has permanently integrated remote diagnostics and telepathology into its operations from an emergency measure into operational standard.

Digital Pathology Market growth is non-cyclical. Irreversible megatrends chronic disease burden, aging populations, rising diagnostic volume and a well-documented global shortage of trained pathologists are driving this demand for health systems to invest in digital platforms that help enhance productivity. With digital pathology, a pathologist can process around 150 slides per day an overall efficiency gain of approximately 13% and quantifiable operational benefit that is turning institutional skepticism into dedicated capital investment.

Key Market Insights

A snapshot of key findings from Allied Market Research's Digital Pathology Market analysis:

In 2020, scanners segment led the global product segment market with more than two-thirds revenue share, and is anticipated to witness rapid CAGR of :9.6% throughout the forecast period.

The Disease Diagnosis application segment was the highest revenue generating segment, contributing to more than one-third of the global market in 2020.

In terms of regional revenue share, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 with nearly half of the total global Digital Pathology Market revenue driven by regulatory stability and advanced institutional adoption.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is the regional market with the fastest growth rate, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Owing to the increasing demand for new potential pipeline drugs for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, coupled with rising application of digital pathology in high-throughput screening workflows, the drug discovery application segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital pathology systems can cut turnaround time by 50%, while AI-integrated platforms are yielding measurable improvements in complex oncology detection.

Telepathology is developing as a transformative enabler of access, linking specialist pathology expertise with diagnostic settings worldwide that are underserved or located in rural areas.

Market Segmentation

The Digital Pathology Market has been segmented across Product Types, Applications and End Users with several unique commercial and clinical dynamics underlying each dimension.

From the Product Type segment, in 2020, Scanners is expected to hold the largest market share due to increase R&D activities over pharmaceutical and medical device industry with need of disease increasing demand for diagnosis and adoption of digital pathology systems. Slide scanners accompanying one another to digitize glass tissue slides into high-resolution images that can be stored, analyzed, shared and accessed remotely yield the hardware layer fundamental to every digital pathology workflow: whole-slide imaging (WSI). Software Solutions and Storage & Communication Systems are secondary segments with rapid adoption, where institutions are investing in AI-powered image analysis platforms, cloud storage infrastructure and integrated systems that can be interfaced with electronic health records (EHR) and laboratory information systems (LIS).

Market Segment by Application Teleconsultation Disease Diagnosis Drug Discovery Training & Education The largest revenue share is accounted for by the Disease Diagnosis, which reflects the principal clinical mandate(offer) of digital pathology systems. Drug Discovery is the most rapidly expanding application where pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies harness digital platforms for quick biomarker identification, companion diagnostic development, and clinical trial tissue analysis. Rapidly growing role of teleconsultation turns it into a commonplace operational feature for remote diagnostic collaboration beyond togetherness in large multi-site hospital networks and pathology shortage mitigation programs.

Based on the End User, the market is segmented into educational institutions, clinical setting and pharma & biotech companies. The largest end-user category for revenue is clinical settings, which also includes specialist diagnostic laboratories, mainly due to the scale of demand for diagnostics and a large, institutional investment in modernising laboratory digital workflows. The fastest-growing end-user segment is in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as the industry continues to invest more into precision medicine and companion diagnostics. As government-funded genomics and other pathology research programs support, still academic and education institutions hold an important portion.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/74

Regional Insights

In 2020, the global Digital Pathology Market was led by North America as their share nearly half of total global revenue. The U.S. fosters regional leadership via pioneering FDA regulatory engagement, the largest rucksack of large footprint molecular pathology platform developers including Philips Healthcare (North American operations), Roche Diagnostics, and Indica Labs nimble NIH/private R&D funding base as well as a health care system grappling with critical pathologist shortage patatoi that renders highly efficacious digital platforms commercially undeniable. Canada adds incremental growth through leading academic-industry research partnerships at institutions in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The regional stronghold for Europe, backed by extensive healthcare infrastructure, large government expenditure on biomedical imaging research related programs with the European Institute of Biomedical Imaging Research (EIBIR) issuing a considerable amount of funding and an established hospital network has already started benefiting from modernization in various stages of digital workflow automation. The leading national markets for European Digital Pathology Market are France (national hospital digitization initiatives), United Kingdom (NHS digital pathology programs) and Germany (strong pharmaceutical and academic demand). Italy, Spain and the Netherlands are a few other emerging secondary markets as high clinical adoption also grows.

By region, Asia-Pacific is the rapidest-growing regional marketplace and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030, attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases and development of healthcare infrastructure in various nations around the order. China is the largest regional revenue generating country backed by national healthcare modernization investment and a hyper-accelerating pharmaceutical market. The high incidence of cancer and large aging population in Japan leads to persistent clinical demand. Within Asia-Pacific, India is growing the fastest with values increasing at their quickest rate on account of rising cancer burden, growing diagnostic infrastructure and state precision medicine campaigns. Contemporary digital pathology Hubs and Early Clinical AdoptionSouth Korea, Singapore, and Australia are iconic innovation hives for digital pathology.

And LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa), also a growing frontier, which is more particularly characterized by countries that are positioned as potential national market opportunities in the nearterm for healthcare digitization investment (Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa).

?????? ?????????????? ?????????????????? ??????????????????

3DHISTECH LTD

Danaher Corporation

Glencoe Software Inc.

HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K

Indica Labs Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nikon Corporation

Roche

VisoPharma A/S

Perkinelmer Inc.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74

Key Recent Industry Developments

Leica Biosystems launched its Aperio GT 450 digital pathology scanner with DICOM-compatible files including 20x/40x magnification, Z-Stacking, Manual Scan, Extended Focus and Default Calibration features also announcing its Aperio iQC AI software to detect artifacts and optimize workflows two months ago January 2023

February 2024: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced a collaboration with PathAI to create AI digital pathology algorithms for Roche's Tissue Diagnostics business with the intent of developing companion diagnostics in oncology.

October 2023: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ibex Medical Analytics and Amazon Web Services will work together with their tool for enabling digital pathology and automating breast and prostate cancer diagnoses using AI-based technology.

October 2023: Koninklijke Philips N.V. expanded its collaboration with AWS to provide secure and scalable cloud digital pathology solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into healthcare systems worldwide, helping to accelerate workflow across the continuum of care.

In October 2022, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Indica Labs partnered together to offer a streamlined holistic solution for a complete digital pathology workflow, leveraging Hamamatsu imaging hardware with the HALO image analysis platform from Indica Labs.

January 2022: Aiforia partnered with Mayo Clinic to create a pathology research center powered by AI, which utilizes deep learning to provide quicker results and larger-scale studies in translational research.

Explore AMR's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Industry:

Skincare Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Medical Cannabis Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Health and Wellness Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/5918347/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-pathology-market-to-reach-usd-1-791-30-million-by-2030--growing-at-9-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302750217.html