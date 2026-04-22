Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Kongsberg Maritime ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from April 23, 2026.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: KMARo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013697029 Order book ID: 504051 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.