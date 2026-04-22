EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Austad's Golf Expands Premium Offering Across the Upper Midwest With New PXG Partnership



22.04.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST

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SIOUX FALLS, SD - April 22, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Austad's Golf , a premier golf retailer and Top 100 custom fitting destination, today announced a new partnership with PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf), a global leader in high-performance golf equipment and innovation. Beginning April 21, Austad's will offer PXG clubs at all of its retail locations across the Upper Midwest, delivered through its expert custom fitting experience. The partnership marks a key step in PXG's strategic retail expansion, extending access to its tour-proven equipment through select partners who can deliver the brand's fitting-first approach at scale. Austad's will serve as a certified regional partner, bringing PXG's technology to golfers across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Through Austad's award-winning, data-driven fitting process, PXG's technology will be precisely fit to help golfers of all abilities play better. "This is a huge moment for us and for golfers in the Midwest," said Ryan Austad, President of Austad's Golf. "PXG has built an incredible reputation for innovation, and we're excited to pair that with what we believe is the best custom fitting experience in golf. When you combine PXG's technology with a true fitting process, the results can be game-changing." "This is about access without compromise," said Brad Schweigert, Chief Operating Officer at PXG . "As we continue to grow, we're intentional about partnering with retailers who deliver the fitting experience the right way, combining product knowledge, advanced fitting capabilities, and a commitment to helping golfers play better. Austad's shares our fitting-first philosophy and is well positioned to deliver the experience PXG is known for." With the addition of PXG, Austad's continues to strengthen its position as a destination for golfers seeking expert guidance, premium equipment, and measurable performance gains. "At the end of the day, it's about helping golfers play better and enjoy the game more," added Austad. "PXG gives us another incredible tool to do exactly that." To learn more or book a fitting visit Austad's Customfit - Austad's Golf . About Austad's Golf

Founded in 1963, Austad's Golf is a family-owned retailer with 10 locations across the Upper Midwest. Known for its award-winning custom fitting services, extensive product selection, and commitment to customer experience, Austad's Golf is dedicated to helping golfers of all skill levels play better through expert advice and premium equipment. About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf)

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve performance, and every moment of impact should elevate enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Austad's Golf

Sara Austad

sara@austadgolf.com



News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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