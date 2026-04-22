Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nightfood Holdings Inc.: Nightfood Holdings Provides Strategic Growth Update as Demand for Service Robotics Accelerates

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), operating through its subsidiary TechForce Robotics, today provided a corporate update highlighting continued momentum as it scales in the growing global service robotics market.

The Company is expanding its U.S. footprint, with a near-term focus on East Coast distribution partnerships to improve coverage, deployment efficiency, and support rising demand across hospitality and service sectors.

At the same time, TechForce is advancing discussions to enter select international markets through strategic partnerships, aimed at accelerating growth and expanding its global reach.

Demand for the Company's AI-enhanced robotics solutions continues to increase, with teams accelerating deployments and shortening implementation timelines. The Company is also actively validating its technology through live deployments across multiple industries and venues. To support this growth, TechForce is scaling production capacity and optimizing its deployment and service infrastructure.

Management believes these combined efforts position the Company for scalable, long-term growth in service-intensive industries.

CEO Commentary

"Our focus is execution, expanding our U.S. presence, advancing partnerships, and building the infrastructure needed to scale," said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also progressing initiatives that could further validate our platform and expand our global reach. Our priority remains disciplined execution and long-term shareholder value."

The Company expects to provide additional updates as these initiatives advance.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (d/b/a Techforce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings Inc., operating as Techforce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and enable next-generation automation.

With a strong emphasis on innovation and real-world deployment, Techforce Robotics partners with organizations to design and implement customized robotic solutions tailored to evolving operational needs.

Learn more: https://www.techforcerobotics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Investor Relations & Media Relations & Corporate Communications Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@nightfoodholdings.com

Media Relations
media@nightfoodholdings.com

Corporate Communications
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com
IBN | Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.