HeartCore Enterprises Inc.: HeartCore Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) ("HeartCore" or the "Company"), an IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, today announced that on April 20, 2026, it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a leading consulting services company providing U.S. market listing support and related advisory services primarily to Japanese corporate clients. For more information, please visit https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believed," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860