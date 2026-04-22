IGEL Builds on Now & Next Momentum with Expanded Focus on Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

Experienced technology leader joins IGEL as the company accelerates category-defining focus on endpoint resilience, rapid recovery, and business continuity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced that Sterling Wilson has joined the organization as Global Field CTO, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery.

In this role, Wilson will work with customers, partners, managed service providers, and strategic alliances to help organizations strengthen endpoint resilience, improve recovery readiness, and restore secure access faster during cyber incidents, ransomware events, and Windows endpoint outages.

Wilson joins IGEL as the company builds on the momentum of its recent Now & Next event and continues to expand its leadership, innovation, and go-to-market investment. Recent leadership additions include Ash Chowdappa as Chief Product & Development Officer. In 2025, IGEL also grew its global workforce by 20%, while continuing to add organic roles across the business.

His appointment reflects growing demand for a more practical approach to business continuity-one that closes the endpoint recovery gap that can delay broader recovery efforts. As organizations look to recover faster without replacing devices or manually rebuilding endpoints, IGEL is advancing a business continuity approach designed to restore secure workspace access in minutes.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery helps organizations accelerate endpoint recovery while maintaining the flexibility, performance, and simplicity modern businesses require. The approach is especially relevant for healthcare providers delivering patient care, government agencies ensuring continuity of operations, OT environments where uptime is essential, and financial institutions managing risk and compliance.

"Downtime is expensive, but the real impact is the people who cannot do their jobs when systems are not available," said Matthias Haas, Managing Director & CTO at IGEL. "Organizations do not get to choose when disruption happens. They do get to choose how prepared they are to recover. Sterling brings deep experience in resilience, recovery, and customer engagement, and he will help our customers and partners strengthen endpoint preparedness and execute recovery with greater speed and confidence."

At IGEL's recent Now & Next conference in Miami, Wilson met with customers and partners to discuss the continuity and recovery challenges organizations face today. Those conversations reinforced the need for solutions that simplify endpoint recovery, strengthen preparedness, and support broader resilience strategies across the enterprise.

"What drew me to IGEL is how directly the company addresses a real recovery challenge at the endpoint," said Wilson. "In a crisis, organizations need a practical way to restore secure access without adding complexity or delaying recovery. I'm looking forward to working with customers, MSPs, and partners to help them strengthen resilience and reconnect users quickly when the inevitable happens."

To learn more about IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery and how IGEL helps organizations recover endpoint access faster, visit: IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com



Media Contacts

Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52ae26ee-d4e8-4f21-833e-d21f043c6b49