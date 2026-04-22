Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Mifflintown, PA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) ("Juniata"), announced net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 of $2.8 million, an increase of 39.3% compared to net income of $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $0.56 and $0.55, respectively, compared to earnings per share, both basic and diluted, of $0.40 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

President's Message

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, "We are very pleased to announce first quarter net income of $2.8 million which represents a nearly 40% increase over the same quarter last year. This improvement is due in large part to our ability to provide responsive, customer-centered solutions coupled with disciplined loan and deposit pricing. This approach resulted in a $1.5 million increase in net interest income which equated to a 56 basis point improvement in our net interest margin. Additionally, our continued efforts to increase fee income led to a 7.1% increase in noninterest income. Our credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans and delinquent loans totaling only 0.1% of the total loan portfolio. Our focus for the remainder of 2026 is to accelerate loan growth, especially in the State College and Harrisburg regions, while maintaining credit quality and continuing to improve fee generation and contain operating expenses. We are also looking with great anticipation to the grand opening of our Belleville office in the third quarter."

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 1.25%, compared to 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 19.04%, compared to 16.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income increased by 25.5%, to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average interest earning assets increased 4.7%, to $882.6 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due to an increase of $65.9 million, or 12.2%, in average loans, which was partially offset by a decrease of $26.4 million, or 8.8%, in average investment securities as cash flows from the securities portfolio were used to fund loan growth rather than being reinvested into the securities portfolio. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $24.2 million, or 4.0%, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in total average interest bearing deposits of $23.8 million, or 4.3%.

The yield on earning assets increased 44 basis points, to 4.86%, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to same period last year, driven by an increase in loan yields of 39 basis points, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased 15 basis points, to 2.11%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 3.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Juniata recorded a credit loss expense of $180,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to a credit loss expense of $104,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-interest income increased 7.1%, to $1.4 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods were increases of $86,000 in the change in value of equity securities and $80,000 in fees derived from loan activity due to increases in title insurance commissions as well as guidance line and service fees. Partially offsetting these increases between the comparative three month periods was a decline of $51,000 in commissions from sales of non-deposit products due to the transition to a new wealth management business model in the second quarter of 2025, as well as a $25,000 decrease in customer service fees.

Non-interest expense was $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 11.2%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods were increases in employee compensation and benefits expenses of $269,000 and $195,000, respectively. The primary drivers for the increase in employee compensation expense were regular merit increases and additional lending staff, while increased medical claims expenses was the primary driver for the increase in employee benefits expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Partially offsetting these increases between the comparative three month periods was a decline of $40,000 in occupancy expense.

An income tax provision of $563,000 was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $371,000 recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase between the comparative three month periods was primarily due to more taxable income recorded in the 2026 period. Juniata qualifies for a federal tax credit for investments in low-income housing partnerships and the tax credit was $82,000 for both the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of March 31, 2026 were $901.9 million, an increase of $6.6 million compared to total assets of $895.3 million as of December 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to an $8.7 million, or 1.5%, increase in total loans as of March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025, with the increase partially funded by the $6.8 million, or 0.9%, increase in total deposits as well as cash flows from the reduction in the debt securities portfolio of $2.9 million, or 1.2%, as of March 31, 2026 compared to year-end 2025. Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements decreased by $3.4 million, or 6.8% as of March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in repurchase agreement account balances. At March 31, 2026, stockholders' equity increased $2.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to year-end 2025 due to an increase in retained earnings and a decline in other comprehensive losses.

Juniata maintains a strong liquidity position and, as of March 31, 2026, had additional borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh of $223.5 million and with the Federal Reserve's Discount Window of $49.2 million. In addition, Juniata has internal authorization for brokered deposits of up to $118.3 million. Juniata had no brokered deposits outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

Subsequent Event

On April 21, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on May 18, 2026, payable on June 1, 2026.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fourteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Franklin, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information

*This press release may contain "forward looking" information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Juniata's management with respect to, among other things, future events and Juniata's financial performance. When words such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "likely," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," "outlook," the negative variations of those words or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata's current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of Juniata. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements" set forth in the Juniata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 5,486 - 5,719 Interest bearing deposits with banks 6,426 5,729 Cash and cash equivalents 11,912 11,448 Equity securities 1,331 1,273 Debt securities available for sale 54,755 55,600 Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $176,664 and $179,984, respectively) 180,148 182,205 Restricted investment in bank stock 2,496 2,522 Total loans 610,113 601,378 Less: Allowance for credit losses (7,265 - (7,083 - Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 602,848 594,295 Premises and equipment, net 9,311 9,256 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 16,016 15,947 Investment in low-income housing partnerships 429 510 Core deposit and other intangible assets 176 190 Goodwill 9,812 9,812 Mortgage servicing rights 58 60 Deferred tax asset, net 7,901 8,198 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 4,704 3,947 Total assets - 901,897 - 895,263 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing - 209,976 - 209,865 Interest bearing 578,665 571,934 Total deposits 788,641 781,799 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 46,534 49,906 Other interest bearing liabilities 655 720 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,024 5,465 Total liabilities 841,854 837,890 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; Outstanding - 5,032,400 shares at March 31, 2026 and 5,018,799 shares at December 31, 2025 5,151 5,151 Surplus 24,622 24,820 Retained earnings 58,389 56,696 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,201 - (27,154 - Cost of common stock in Treasury: 118,879 shares at March 31, 2026; 132,480 shares at December 31, 2025 (1,918 - (2,140 - Total stockholders' equity 60,043 57,373 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 901,897 - 895,263

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2026 2025

Interest income: Loans, including fees - 9,310 - 7,781 Taxable securities 1,221 1,365 Tax-exempt securities 30 30 Other interest income 20 17 Total interest income 10,581 9,193 Interest expense: Deposits 2,758 2,803 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 508 531 Long-term debt - 30 Other interest bearing liabilities 6 7 Total interest expense 3,272 3,371 Net interest income 7,309 5,822 Provision for credit losses 180 104 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,129 5,718 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 435 460 Debit card fee income 430 422 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities 69 57 Trust fees 126 131 Commissions from sales of non-deposit products 50 101 Fees derived from loan activity 195 115 Change in value of equity securities 58 (28 - Other non-interest income 79 88 Total non-interest income 1,442 1,346 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation expense 2,244 1,975 Employee benefits 741 546 Occupancy 326 366 Equipment 252 217 Data processing expense 654 629 Professional fees 236 206 Taxes, other than income 18 31 FDIC Insurance premiums 129 135 Amortization of intangible assets 14 18 Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships 81 81 Other non-interest expense 516 481 Total non-interest expense 5,211 4,685 Income before income taxes 3,360 2,379 Income tax provision 563 371 Net income - 2,797 - 2,008 Earnings per share Basic - 0.56 - 0.40 Diluted - 0.55 - 0.40



