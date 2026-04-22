Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Air Force Selects Radiant to Deliver Microreactors to Buckley Space Force Base

Kaleidos reactors will supply resilient power to support critical national security and intelligence missions

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / The Department of the Air Force, in conjunction with the Defense Innovation Unit, today announced that it has selected Radiant to develop and operate a nuclear microreactor proposed for Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, in fulfillment of the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations (ANPI) initiative. Radiant's Kaleidos reactors aims to be America's first commercially developed microreactor to support a military facility, ushering in the nation's renewed commitment to nuclear power. The first Kaleidos reactors will be delivered by 2028.

"Together with our incredible government partners, Radiant is making the nuclear renaissance a reality," said Mike Starrett, Chief Revenue Officer at Radiant. "The American energy industry needs to make progress now, not in 5 or 10 years. With a full-power reactor already under assembly, Radiant will deliver."

Radiant's Kaleidos microreactor will provide sustained, uninterrupted energy to support critical infrastructure for the Department of the Air Force.

"The future of air and space dominance is powered by resilient energy," said Honorable Michael Borders, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment. "By integrating advanced nuclear technology, we are not just keeping the lights on; we are guaranteeing that our most critical national security missions will never be held at risk by a power outage. This is a pivotal moment for the Department of the Air Force."

With a resilient, always-on power capability measured in years, not days, Kaleidos will provide the operational continuity and mission readiness that critical installations demand.

"This places Buckley Space Force Base at the forefront of the Department's next-generation energy technology initiative," said Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. "A secure and reliable power source will enable Buckley's warfighters from all 6 services and allied nations to support the Joint Force in all situations, and we are proud to lead the charge to advance our warfighters' technological superiority. The success of this endeavor depends on strong community trust we've built through proactive engagement and communication, and we're excited to continue that engagement and transparency throughout this process."

The ANPI program seeks to have at least one advanced nuclear reactor operating on at least one DAF installation by 2030 or sooner. Next steps include siting and environmental analyses as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process.

Radiant is the only nuclear energy company conducting a full power, commercial scale, multi-megawatt powered test at the Idaho National Laboratory's DOME test facility in 2026.

Radiant will announce a series of public meetings to share information about the Kaleidos microreactor project. Learn more about Radiant at www.radiantnuclear.com .

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear generators that can go anywhere they're needed, whenever they're needed, and without constant refueling. The company's first generator, Kaleidos, is a 1 MWe failsafe nuclear microreactor. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor in 2026, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the most economical and reliable portable reactors in the world.

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Media Contact

Agnes Gomes-Koizumi

agnes@radiantnuclear.com

SOURCE: Radiant Industries, Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/air-force-selects-radiant-to-deliver-microreactors-to-buckley-space-force-base-1159816