Protein Supplement Market Will Hit USD 50.7 Billion By 2031, at a 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Protein Supplement Market is evolving into one of the most powerful growth opportunities for the food and wellness sector, with contributions from growing health consciousness, explosive demand for sports nutrition, and millennial driven fitness culture, as well as continuous plant-based innovation.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, 'Protein Supplement Market by Type (Casein, Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Soy Protein, Others), by Form (Powder, RTD Liquid, Protein Bars), by Source (Animal, Plant ), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age Group (Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Chemist/Drugstore, Nutrition Store, Health Food Store, Specialist Sports Store, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 -2031'. As per the report, The Protein Supplement Market size was valued at $23.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

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Growth Drivers

A protein supplement is a concentrated source of protein derived from animal or plant sources such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean and pea. You can find them in three standard formats: powders, bars and ready-to-drink (RTD) liquids. Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplement types available in market either functional proteins (protein concentrates/protein isolates/protein hydrolysates).

Strong growth in the Protein Supplement Market is sustained by four powerful structural forces: an increasing demand for sports nutrition, technology advancement, a natural origin ingredient demand and millennials' love. The worldwide protein supplement market is growing on account of rising health consciousness and increase in lifestyle related fitness activities, Gym memberships and attendance in health clubes. This combination of elements produces a multiplication, or compounding, demand setting that seems like it will not moderate any time soon through 2031.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Abbott Laboratories introduced a newer version of Ensure with HMB in September 2022 marketed to some adults for improved muscles and immune health. The launch would enhance its existing product lineup and consumer offerings.

Food with 1,500 values • Grocer Lewis took place in November 2021 and Glanbia Nutritionals part of Glanbia PLC, unwinded the acquisition of PacMoore Processing Technologies along with its R&D site. This acquisition expanded the production technologies by including extrusion, spray-drying and blending.

THG plc PURCHASES BRIGHTER FOODS LIMITED FROM REAL GOOD FOOD PLC IN APRIL 2021 THG plc completed the acquisition of Brighter Foods Limited (Brighter) in April 2021 - a manufacturer of nutritional products from Real Good Food plc. It accelerated THG's capabilities and production know-how around healthy snacks and bars.

On June 8, 2021 GNC Holdings LLC (GNC) announced that it had reached an agreement with Walmart under which GNC would make its products available through retail stores of Walmart further broadening the national footprint it can use as a springboard to offer additional products and services to consumers.

Otsuka Unveils Whole-Soy Bars in Chocolate, BananaIn February 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. released its new SOYJOY Plant-Based series of whole-soy nutritional bars in chocolate and banana flavors.

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Segment Analysis

By Type - Whey Protein Dominates; Soy Protein Grows Most Rapidly

Depending on type, the whey protein segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, capturing almost one-fifth of the market share globally. Whey protein is primarily utilized by athletes and bodybuilders as it aids in overall growth and muscle building. The first factor depicts the high demand for sports nutrition products and the second highlights their worth-added value tag which qualifies them as clean-label ingredients, both of which add to the overall market growth. On the other hand, soy protein segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR (8.6%) during the forecast period 2022-2031 due to health benefits related for soy products consumption end users.

By Form - Powder Reigns, RTD Liquid Fastest Growing

According to form, the powder segment led the market, holding more than three-fourths of the global protein supplement market share in 2021. But Ready to Drink liquid segment is estimated to have the fastest growing CAGR of 9.1% in between 2022-2031, being an easy and on-the-go solution that supports muscle regeneration.

Plant Based Surge Up By Source - Animal Leads

As per the source, the animal segment held nearly three-fourths share in the global protein supplement market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its leadership status. Plant-based is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during 2019-2024.

Sex by Age Group - Leading Segments are Male and Millennial

Based on gender, the male segment was the market holder in 2021 and is also expected to display highest CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2031 due to large population seeking for performance-enhancement supplements for various physical activities. Millennials segment is likely to dominate the market in terms of consumption, and expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2%.

Online Segment - Fastest Growing

The online segment is expected to show a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2031, as online platforms allow businesses to sell their products globally and reach consumers that may not have otherwise had access to these products. Due to such behavior of the consumers, a number of key manufacturers have opted for an online portal wherein their manufactured goods are being sold.

Regional Insights

North America - Dominant Market

By region, the share of the global Protein Supplement Market is divided as nearly two-fifths in North America and this segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the foreseeable future on account of increase in number of health conscious customers in most of developed regions. This is due to an increase number of U. S consumers adopting a healthy lifestyle or getting into hobbies that enable active and sound health.

Asia-Pacific - Fastest-Growing Region

GPC[S] in Diet: Our solution The GPI[7] has a major role to play here. ASAP is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period as an increase in on-the-go snacking product trends in developing economies, such as China and India, is likely to boost demand for protein and nutrition dietary supplements. In addition, the market for protein and nutrition supplement products in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by a significant change in consumer lifestyle during the forecast period.

Europe - Established Health-Conscious Market

The high stake position of Europe in the Protein Supplement Market is supported by its increasingly health-conscious consumer base and growing demand for clean-label, organic as well as plant-based formulations. The UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain will be the key growth markets with market premiumization driven by growing multi-million dollar niches of sports nutrition and premium positioning taking a firmer hold.

LAMEA - Emerging Opportunity

Emerging as a growth corridor, the LAMEA region includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA. Protein Supplement Market: Japan has been making strides into this lucrative market, where growing urbanization, middle class populations, and people becoming more aware of fitness and nutrition is spawning new pools of demand across this geography.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Abbott Laboratories, Bright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd., Glanbia PLC, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, THG plc, GNC Holdings, LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Vitaco Health Australia Pty Limited, Amway Corp.

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Analyst Review

Increased awareness towards health and fitness coupled with an increase in demand for sports nutrition supplements will act as a catalyst for the growth of the global Protein Supplement Market. But, availability of cheaper alternatives, side-effects due to protein supplements and adverse effects are anticipated to restrain the market growth of protein supplement in the forecast period.

The Protein Supplement Market as a structurally sound, high-CAGR opportunity underpinned by resilient behavioral drivers - increased health consciousness, the millennial fitness culture trend, plant based nutrition trends and a booming e-commerce distribution landscape. The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global protein supplement market, along with the historical data of 2020, and further provides a comprehensive view of the protein supplement market from 2021 to 2031, based on targeted segments. Along with the market research, it gives you information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities. Revenue contribution mapping along with countries mapped as major players across the regions. As North America continues to dominate and Asia-Pacific becomes the growth engine, Protein Supplement Market is set to create lucrative opportunities for investors, brand owners and channel partners throughout 2031.

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