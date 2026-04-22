Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Shares Best Engagement Strategies for Meaningful Scope 3 Emissions Reduction

Resource Paper Offers Four Principles for Engaging Global Value Chain Partners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has published a new resource: "Engaging the Value Chain for Scope 3 Decarbonization: Four Principles to Guide Targeted and Systemic Action." The paper aims to support companies in driving significant change in Scope 3 emissions amid competing priorities and resource constraints. The paper is available here.

"Sustainability and procurement leaders are looking for more effective supplier engagement strategies to achieve meaningful reductions upstream and downstream," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder of G&A Institute. "Scope 3 is historically a very challenging area for decarbonization, because of the size and complexity of most value chains. No single company can reduce Scope 3 emissions alone, and this has been a roadblock for many companies. Our experience has shown that the most needle-moving efforts are born from strategic collaboration - more companies should be investing to align with the principles we outline, for both optimization and resilience."

G&A's resource paper details four principles to driving change through value chain engagement:

Building capacity internally and for suppliers

Building alliances to tackle shared challenges

Building incentives to support behavior change

Building solutions through large-scale collaboration

"Scope 3 emissions represent the greatest opportunity for corporate decarbonization," Coppola added. "G&A is available to help companies implement strategies that will build more resilient supply chains, stronger customer relationships, and competitive advantages in an increasingly carbon-conscious market."

G&A also released articles with expanded discussion of each principle:

Engaging the Value Chain for Decarbonization: Building Alliances

Engaging the Value Chain for Decarbonization: Building Incentives

Engaging the Value Chain for Decarbonization: Building Solutions

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) is a New York-based sustainability consulting and research firm with deep advisory experience supporting corporate leaders and investors in integrating sustainability into governance, risk, enterprise performance, and evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations. Backed by rigorous disclosure research and one of the industry's most comprehensive benchmarking databases, we deliver insight that strengthens transparency, enhances competitiveness, and drives measurable return on investment.

More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT

Louis D. Coppola

CEO & Co-Founder

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com

G&A Resource Paper: Engaging the Value Chain for Scope 3 Decarbonization: Four Principles to Guide Targeted and Systemic Action

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SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-shares-best-engagement-strategies-for-meaningful-1159893