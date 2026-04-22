Travel Retail Market to Reach $187.1 Billion by 2031 at 9.6% CAGR - Allied Market Research

Rising International Travel, Duty-Free Demand, and Luxury Goods Appetite Drive Global Travel Retail Market Expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report, the global travel retail market was valued at $52.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $187.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022-2031.Travel Retail Market Report (PDF) | Upcoming Travel Retail Information By &Sales Channel: West U.S Africa in 2018 | Allied Market Research has Published a Report We Sourced Global Opportunity "Travel Retail Market by Product Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030? delivers an in-depth analysis of the global travel retail market size, share, key segments regional dynamics competitive landscape growth projections through To Infographic Date range FIND IN THIS REPORT Free PDF Sample Download Sources

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Market Size & Growth

If you want to see a global market in detail, the global travel retail market was at $52.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around $187.1 billion by 2031 registering CAGR of (9.6) % over the forecast period. It is expected to continue growing on account of the acceleration in international travel post-pandemic, long-term consumer demand for duty-free and luxury goods as well as rapid expansion of airport retail infrastructure in various developed and developing economies. Travel retail includes sales at airports, seaports, railway stations, cruise liners and border shops - each operating in a duty-free or duty-paid operational environment to international travelers.

Key Market Insights

International passenger volumes are surging, exclusive travel-retail-only product SKUs are on the rise and luxury is being democratized by virtue of duty-free duties - all reshaping the industry. With digital pre-ordering, personalization powered by AI, and seamless in-store digital integration - omnichannel strategies are reshaping the consumer shopping experience. The duty-free sector holds the market reigns, but the battle is becoming more prolific with operators pushing hard into high-footfall domestic travel corridors in duty-paid sales.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

In 2021, Perfume & cosmetics led the way, accounting for just under a third of average global travel retail revenue and this category will maintain virtual ownership through to 2031 - propelled by sustainability trends, growing brand recognition and fireworks around gifting due to duty-free fragrance. The luxury goods segment, is projected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of CAGR (11.8% growth) owing to changing aspirations of consumers accompanied by brand building efforts on behalf of key automotive players. In drinks, wine & spirits continues to do well, with premium houses seeing airport retail as an avenue to introduce exclusive or limited-edition releases.

By Sales Channel

In 2021, airports accounted for the majority share and is expected to continue to lead the market through 2031 backed up by high captive footfall, a wide range of brand portfolios owned by airport operators segment, and growing trend towards digital & omnichannel retail formats. Government-powered passenger expansion programs make railway station channel lead by the fastest-growing. The latter channel is augmented by cruise liner shops and border/hotel stores as the global travel volumes experience greater diversification across borders.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific - Dominant & Fastest-Growing

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for leading global travel retail revenue share with nearly two-fifths of total market share, and is anticipated to grow fastest (CAGR of 10.4%) over the period from 2022 to 2031. Main business growth markets are China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and only some have Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia in the picture. In terms of travel retail sales, South Korea led by the Jeju and Incheon duty-free complexes contributes around $12 billion annually. The Hainan Free Trade Port of China has become a world-class duty-free center while international air traffic in India grew at the rate of 22.5% YoY during the period 2023-24, which directly benefited retail footfall for outlets located within airports.

Europe - Premium-Focused Mature Market

Heathrow and Gatwick transit volumes as well as the presence of significant luxury cosmetics and fashion houses help ensure that the UK retains the biggest share in Europe. German CAGR growth in Europe forecasted to lead with the Frankfurt Airport retail push And Europe is where the global luxury headquarters of public companies such as LVMH and H&M are located, and treat travel retail as a strategic battleground-a "showroom" of local stores representing a slice of that mass influencer market worldwide.

North America - Significant Growth Potential

North America is set up for rapid CAGR growth best reflection of increases in holiday destination expenditure from U.S. and Canadian nationals, the forecast continued expansion of airport retail as a channel, and the inclination towards experiential shopping that millennial/travellers show increasingly embracing their preference for experiencing more immersive experiences, with businesses aligning products accordingly gen Z are adopting shops focused on digital-first interactions. U.S. passenger enplanements for February 2024 (alone) came to 82.4 million - a year-on-year increase of 8.6%.

LAMEA - Emerging Opportunity

LAMEA region - driven by Dubai, Riyadh, and São Paulo - remains a new growth market. Dubai Duty Free is one of the world's largest single-airport duty-free operations. Oman: Development of three new airports to key tourist destinations within Oman is a positive signal for Oman's long-term commitment to the travel retail industry & investment in ever-increasing infrastructure for UAE positioned developments over the next decade.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in global travel retail market include:

Dufry AG

Lagardère Travel Retail

DFS Group (LVMH)

Lotte Duty Free

The Shilla Duty Free

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

King Power International Group

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

The Nuance Group & LS Travel Retail

Such players have undertaken expansions of store footprints, digital transformations, joint ventures and new product launches to fortify their positions in fast-growing global travel corridors.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

Lagardère Travel Retail & RaiseLab (March 2024): exclusive partnership in open innovation solutions / Digital travel retail transformation.

exclusive partnership in open innovation solutions / Digital travel retail transformation. Dufry & Micro Mobility Systems AG (July 2023): Collaboration to unveil next-generation mobility solutions in Dufry's offering across travel retail locations worldwide.

Collaboration to unveil next-generation mobility solutions in Dufry's offering across travel retail locations worldwide. SK-II Hainan Flagship (Oct 2024): First travel retail flagship store at Sanya International Duty-free Shopping Complex - further bolstering Hainan global duty-free aspirations.

First travel retail flagship store at Sanya International Duty-free Shopping Complex - further bolstering Hainan global duty-free aspirations. 3Sixty Duty Free Fort Lauderdale (June 2024): New opening expansion to 3,300sq ft in FLL Terminal 4 - North American expansion powered by growth and investment in new concepts for airport retailing.

New opening expansion to 3,300sq ft in FLL Terminal 4 - North American expansion powered by growth and investment in new concepts for airport retailing. Dubai Duty Free Sustainability Initiative (2023): Green retailing strategy saving 25% in energy costs and recyclable packaging of over 60% of new product categories at Dubai International Airport.

Analyst Review

At least three structural forces are driving the high-growth trajectory of the travel retail market, these include too much global travel volumes, a repositioning of travel retail as premium experiential destination and growing sophistication of omnichannel deployment at airports and travel hubs say analysts at Allied Market Research.

Copyright: Stay tuned to our travel retail network in the coming weeks so we understand how companies are adapting - you can receive all of this news as it happens by signing up for our weekly newsletter here The article "The Potential for Growth" was originally published at Coca-Cola Journey. Luxury is leading the way in terms of CAGR compared to all other segments, as travelers increasingly seek out limited collections, bespoke service and brand experiences.

Asia-Pacific will continue to be the revenue anchor for the overall market through 2031, while North America and LAMEA display the most promising incremental expansion prospects. The airport channel will remain the market leader but railway station and cruise-liner retail are catching up fast. The rising disposable incomes, aspirational middle class consumption and willingness to spend on premium experiences by the travelers as demand drivers is unchanged even though high operating costs coupled with regulatory variability in duty free allowances continues to be major challenges.

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