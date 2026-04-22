German University of Digital Science Achieves Outstanding Results in New Ranking of Private Universities

Potsdam, Germany, 22.04.2026 - The German University of Digital Science (German UDS) has achieved an exceptional result in the newly published SZ Ranking of the Best Private Universities 2026. Just one year after its foundation, the fully digital university is already ranked among the top private higher education institutions in Germany, underlining the growing recognition of its innovative academic model.

Best in "International Orientation"

Most notably, German UDS achieved the number one position ("Best") in the category "International Orientation", as evaluated by both students and HR professionals. In addition, the university was ranked among the Top institutions in several key categories, including Practical Relevance, Quality of Graduates, Innovation & Future Orientation, Reputation / Image, and Subject and Thematic Focus.

The ranking was conducted by the SZ Institute in cooperation with the market research institute INNOFACT and is based on a representative survey of 1,265 participants, including HR decision-makers, recruiters, as well as current, former and prospective students.

Statements by our founders

Prof. Dr. Mike Friedrichsen, Co-President and Founder of the German University of Digital Science says about the ranking: "I am truly delighted that, as a young and fully digital university, we are already represented in a ranking of private universities after just one year.

This result shows that our vision of modern, flexible and high-quality digital higher education not only works on paper, but is also increasingly recognized in the market. Above all, this achievement belongs to our dedicated team, our pioneering first students and our partners who had the courage to embark on this new path with us."



Prof. Dr. Christoph Meinel, Co-President and internationally renowned computer scientist and innovation researcher, also emphasized the significance of the ranking: "Being recognized so early in a well-established and comprehensive ranking by the Süddeutsche Zeitung confirms our strategic approach of consistently combining digital excellence, global perspectives and practice-oriented teaching.

Our mission is to prepare students from around the world for the key technological and societal challenges of digital transformation. The results in the categories of international orientation, practical relevance and innovation show that we are heading in the right direction - and that digital higher education made in Germany can set international benchmarks."

About German UDS



Founded in 2025, the German University of Digital Science is Germany's firstfully digital university offering English-taught degree programs with a strong international focus, high practical relevance and flexible study models. Its strong performance in the SZ Ranking highlights the rapid establishment and growing appeal of this approach among students and employers alike.



Contact Information:

German University of Digital Science

Email: press@german-uds.de

Web: www.german-uds.de