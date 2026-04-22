CassianRx Launches ONE Journey to End Fragmentation Across the Specialty Pharmacy Ecosystem

After nearly a decade of innovation in specialty Pharmacy technology, CassianRx introduces a national platform to replace fragmented workflows with autonomous coordination across the entire therapy lifecycle

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / CassianRx, a healthcare technology company focused on workflow automation, patient engagement, and data infrastructure for specialty pharmacy, today announced the launch of ONE Journey (Optimized Network for Engagement). The platform sits above existing pharmacy management systems to connect patients, providers, specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payers in one coordinated ecosystem.

ONE Journey supports thousands of enrolled NPIs and patient lives across most specialty therapeutic areas nationwide. Multiple leading specialty pharmacies and integrated delivery networks are live on the platform, and enrolled patient programs have achieved engagement rates of 80-90%.

For years, healthcare operations lacked the infrastructure needed for AI to deliver at scale. That has changed. Agentic AI can now monitor, decide, and act across complex workflows, but only when it has a unified view of the patient journey.

ONE Journey is the first platform purpose-built to serve as that coordination layer. By bringing patients, providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, and payers into one connected system, it enables automation to work across silos, not just generate insights. It drives execution and helps move therapy forward in real time.

Specialty care is one of the fastest-growing areas of U.S. healthcare spending, yet it remains operationally fragmented. Starting and sustaining a patient on therapy often requires coordination across five or more stakeholders working in disconnected systems. The result is delays, missed interventions, lost prescriptions, and patients falling off therapy.

ONE Journey is designed to solve those challenges by replacing manual handoffs with structured, automated workflows across every stage of the specialty therapy lifecycle.

"Specialty care was never designed to function as one connected system, and patients have paid the price," said Chris Corsi, Chief Executive Officer of CassianRx. "We've spent nearly a decade building alongside pharmacists, hub operators, and care coordinators the workflow engines, integrations, and patient engagement tools this market demands. ONE Journey brings those capabilities together in one platform that connects stakeholders, triggers the right next action, and helps patients move through therapy without unnecessary delays."

"ONE Journey has been a true force multiplier for Lumicera," said Ben Heiser, Chief Executive Officer of Lumicera Health Services. "It enables us to scale specialty pharmacy operations nationally without sacrificing the high-touch, personalized experience our patients expect. It gives us the consistency, visibility, and speed we need at every step."

What ONE Journey Delivers

Unlike legacy solutions that address isolated parts of the specialty workflow, ONE Journey acts as an orchestration layer across the full therapy lifecycle. It coordinates activity across every stakeholder and every stage of the therapy lifecycle by:

Tracking every patient in real time through one live record shared across stakeholders

Automating intake, access, onboarding, and fulfillment workflows with SLA tracking and escalation

Identifying risks early and triggers next-best actions based on configurable rules

Keeping patients engaged through multi-channel outreach including SMS, email, portal, and AI-powered voice

Producing reporting automatically, including time-to-therapy, conversion, pull-through, turnaround times, and prescription status

Connecting with existing pharmacy systems, EHRs, manufacturer platforms, and payer systems without requiring replacement

Proven at National Scale

ONE Journey is already in production across a national network of specialty pharmacies and integrated delivery networks. The platform supports thousands of enrolled NPIs, broad therapeutic coverage, coast-to-coast pharmacy participation, and strong patient engagement. Internal program data also shows measurable improvements in turnaround time, prescription conversion, pull-through, adherence, and persistency compared with pre-implementation baselines.

Built for the Entire Specialty Ecosystem

ONE Journey is purpose-built for specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, hub service providers, payers, and health systems seeking greater coordination, visibility, performance, and scale. By creating a single intelligent coordination layer across these stakeholders, CassianRx is helping move specialty care beyond disconnected point solutions toward a more unified operating model.

CassianRx will showcase ONE Journey at the ASX Specialty Pharmacy Summit, April 27-29, 2026, in Las Vegas at booth #1535. Attendees can see a live demonstration and learn how the platform is being used to automate specialty pharmacy workflows and coordinate care at national scale.

About CassianRx

CassianRx is a healthcare technology company that has spent nearly a decade building workflow automation, patient engagement, and data infrastructure for specialty pharmacy. Through its ONE Journey platform, the company enables real-time visibility, intelligent workflow orchestration, proactive patient engagement, AI-driven automation, and operational analytics across the specialty therapy lifecycle. Designed to sit above existing systems, ONE Journey helps organizations accelerate time-to-therapy, improve conversion and pull-through, and operate more efficiently at scale.

For more information, visit www.onejourneybycassian.com or www.cassianrx.com.

CONTACT:

Todd Eury - RxPR, LLC

(412) 585-4001 ext 105

Eury@RxPR.net

SOURCE: CassianRx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cassianrx-launches-one-journeytm-to-end-fragmentation-across-the-spec-1159780