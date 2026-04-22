U.S. Gold Bureau Announces 2026 Gold Krugerrand Prestige 6-Coin Set NGC Proof 70 Featuring Six Flawless Coins

The 2026 Gold Krugerrand Prestige 6-Coin Set features Proof 70 coins across six gold weights from a globally recognized bullion series.

LEANDER, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / The 2026 release of the Gold Krugerrand reaches new heights with the introduction of the 2026 Gold Krugerrand Prestige 6-Coin Set NGC PF70, a limited mintage offering that brings together six flawlessly graded proof coins in one distinguished presentation. With just 400 sets available worldwide and a combined gold weight of 1.92 ounces, this release underscores the enduring global appeal of one of the most recognized gold bullion series in history.

Originally introduced in 1967, the Krugerrand played a pivotal role in opening global markets to private gold ownership. Produced by the South African Mint in collaboration with Rand Refinery, the coin quickly became a benchmark for bullion investing. Its iconic design-featuring Paul Kruger on the obverse and the springbok antelope on the reverse-has remained largely unchanged, contributing to its instant recognition and consistent demand worldwide.

A Legacy Elevated by Proof Craftsmanship

The 2026 Prestige Set builds on this history through proof-quality striking, the highest standard in coin production. Each coin is struck using specially polished dies and planchets, resulting in sharp detail, mirrored fields, and frosted design elements.

Every coin in the set has been certified PF70 by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)-the highest possible grade-indicating a flawless specimen with no visible imperfections under magnification. This level of certification provides independent verification of authenticity and ensures uniform quality across the entire set.

Six Gold Weights in One Exclusive Release

The Prestige Set includes a full range of Krugerrand denominations:

1 oz Gold Krugerrand

1/2 oz Gold Krugerrand

1/4 oz Gold Krugerrand

1/10 oz Gold Krugerrand

1/20 oz Gold Krugerrand

1/50 oz Gold Krugerrand

All coins are struck in 22-karat gold (91.67% purity), maintaining the traditional Krugerrand composition that balances intrinsic value with enhanced durability.

Limited Mintage Meets Global Recognition

With only 400 sets produced, the Prestige release offers a rare opportunity to own a complete proof representation of the Krugerrand series. The combination of limited availability, PF70 certification, and historical significance positions this set as a premium acquisition within the global gold market.

Additional 2026 Krugerrand PF70 Releases

Alongside the Prestige Set, the 2026 lineup introduces several individually graded PF70 proof coins that expand access to this iconic design:

2026 2 oz Gold Krugerrand NGC PF70 (Mintage: 200)

A larger-format gold release combining substantial weight with exceptional proof detail.

2026 1 oz Gold Krugerrand NGC PF70 (Mintage: 1,000)

The most recognized Krugerrand size, enhanced with a premium proof finish.

2026 2 oz Silver Krugerrand NGC PF70 (Mintage: 10,000)

A .999 fine silver edition that preserves the classic design in a larger format.

Together, these releases reinforce the Krugerrand's longstanding role as a globally recognized gold benchmark while offering investors multiple ways to participate in the 2026 proof series.

Secure the 2026 Krugerrand Prestige Set

The 2026 Gold Krugerrand Prestige 6-Coin Set NGC PF70 represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship, and scarcity. Investors seeking a globally recognized gold asset in flawless condition can explore availability through U.S. Gold Bureau, a trusted source for physical precious metals.

With flexible purchasing options-including ACH, credit card, wire transfer, and precious metals barter-along with retail consignment services and a guaranteed buy-back program, U.S. Gold Bureau provides a structured pathway for both acquisition and long-term liquidity.

Availability for the 2026 Prestige Set is strictly limited. Investors interested in securing one of the most iconic gold coin releases of the year are encouraged to act while inventory remains available.

About U.S. Gold Bureau

U.S. Gold Bureau is a leading provider of physical precious metals, helping investors diversify and protect wealth through gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a focus on transparency, education, and long-term value, the firm offers a wide selection of investment-grade bullion and certified coins, along with services such as precious metals IRAs, secure storage solutions, and a guaranteed buy-back program.

U.S. Gold Bureau is committed to helping clients make informed decisions and build resilient portfolios backed by tangible assets. For more information, call 877-305-0992 or visit the educational resources to learn more about precious metals.

SOURCE: U.S. Gold Bureau

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u.s.-gold-bureau-announces-2026-gold-krugerrand-prestige-6-coin-set-1159899