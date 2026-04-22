Allied Market Research: RFID Tags Market Forecast to $15 Billion by 2032 with Aggressive Push for Smart Inventory Management and Integration with IoT

Market Research & Consulting, Global RFID Tags Market: Sector by Type (Active, Passive and Semi-passive), Sector by Functionality (Transponder, Reader and Middleware), by Application | Regions| Trends Forecast to 2032, Some of the drivers of the market growth include demand for real-time tracking, helping in automating inventory and improving workflows with IoT integration.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive report "RFID Tags Market by Type, Frequency, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032," from Allied Market Research has been published. As per the report, the global RFID tags market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $15.0 billion by 2032, expanding a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. One of the foremost reasons driving this lucrative surge in the market is a rise in usage of RFID technology across retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing sectors.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title RFID Tags Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 Report Code A09889 | Allied Market Research Base Year 2022 Market Size 2022 USD 5.9 billion Market Forecast 2032 USD 15.0 billion CAGR 9.9% (2022-2032) Application • Security and Access Control

• Transportation

• Others

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Retail

• Agriculture

• Animal Tracking

• Commercial By Type • Active Tags

• Passive Tags Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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The RFID tags market is booming, driven by increasing dependence on real-time information-based asset tracking, along with automated inventory management and supply chain visibility solutions. Allied Market Research: (REPORT CODE: A09889) said the market size was 5.9 billion dollars in 2022, and estimated to reach 15.0 billion dollars by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2023 -2032. Furthermore, the continued decrease in RFID system unit cost-driven by high-volume labeling with sub-$0.04low-band UHF inlays - is creating an increased accessibility of RFID tags for SMBs (small and mid-sized businesses) to explore new methods of deployment from these emerging markets.

The major growth drivers for this market include the increase in penetration of IoT, advancement of RTLS, and various government mandates regarding electronic product serialization in pharmaceuticals as well as food safety. This is fueling the convergence of 5G infrastructure and RFID technologies for ultra-fast data capture, edge computing capabilities thus augmenting the RFID tags market size among data-dense domains.

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Key Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the RFID tags Market Report by Allied Market Research:

Passive RFID tags is predicted to have the largest segment by type, accounting for revenue of $3,790.37 million in 2022. The segment is anticipated to reach $8,076.95 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.98%, due to low cost, no maintenance design, and adaptability for varied industrial applications.

The RFID tags market by frequency was dominated by the UHF segment; it generated revenue of $2,544.92 million in 2022. The UHF RFID tag is predicted to reach $ 6,661.75 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.24%, due to the demands for inventory management, pharmaceutical serialization, and logistics

The sub-segment of security and access control application accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2022, contributing $1,341.57 million to the overall market, and is expected to reach $2,511.92 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period• The home use end-user segment contributed the largest revenue share attributed to its rapid deployment ability across various technologies including smart buildings, mobile platforms that utilize IoT devices.

The introduction of IoT, cloud platforms, and AI-based analytics with RFID technology is transforming operational workflows - enabling enterprises to leverage predictive maintenance capability, automated compliance reporting as well as end-to-end supply chain transparency.

RFID tags are being increasingly deployed for item-level (unit) serialization of drugs due to the drivers such as U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and EU pharmaceutical traceability regulatory mandates.

Market Segmentation

The global RFID tags market is classified into type, frequency, and application segments with each offering a unique growth path and competitive dynamics.

Market Share By Type: Passive tags dominate, due to cost effectiveness and scalability. Active RFID tags, powered on-board, are gaining solid ground for particular applications in high-value asset monitoring, cold chain logistics and military products. By type, the active tags segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% as enterprises keep investing in real-time location services (RTLS) and environmental monitoring segments [Harris3].

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) tags accounted for 58.1% of the revenue share in 2023, as they are widely used by end-users due to long read range and wide read fields. HF (High Frequency) and NFC tags continue to play a significant role in contactless payment, access control and car keys; healthcare identification is one of the biggest driving markets. Low Frequency (LF) tags are for niche applications including livestock tracking and vehicle immobilization.

The largest application share is within retail and supply chain management where item-level tagging enables inventory accuracy, theft prevention, and omnichannel fulfillment. Ethics-in-healthcare applications are on the rise in large part from a increased initiatives related to patient safety, proper pharmaceutical tracking and other new ethical standards being established for healthcare organizations. Other high-growth verticals include transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense, while contactless payments is the fastest-growing application with an 11.8% CAGR.

Regional Insights

The RFID tags Market analysis by geography presents different growth rates since it can be seen that the established markets perform steadily whilst developing nations quickly extend.

North America: The largest share in the RFID tags market was held by North America with revenue worth $2,090.57 million due to early adoption of advance tracking technologies and favourable regulatory frameworks as well as a high concentration of prominent RFID solution providers in this region. Pharmaceutical serialization mandates in addition to the retail item-tagging initiatives being adopted across the U.S. market underpin the region's leading position among other based on data released prior to October 2023.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the region identified for its rapidly growing RFID tags market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07%, driven by fast industrialization, digitization of large-scale manufacturing, and expansion of smart infrastructure programs supported by government investment in China, India, Japan and South Korea. Based on national logistics modernization programs and growth in the e-commerce sector, China alone is projected to become a multi-billion-dollar RFID market.

Europe: Strong RFID adoption in the automotive manufacturing sector, healthcare, and luxury goods authentication EU regulatory requirements such as pharmaceutical traceability and food safety mandates is driving enterprises to deploy RFID tags at a scale. Regional deployment is led by Germany, the UK and France.

After the subsector, growth in RFID tags market is expected to be driven by Latin America & Middle

East/Africa: Both regions are emerging markets for RFID tags with growing investments in smart retail, transportation infrastructure and government ID systems. Brazil, UAE and South Africa are important-growth zone in each region.

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Major Players in the RFID Tags Market

The global RFID tags market is a highly consolidated and competitive market where the major players design new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships with other companies, R&D investments. The Allied Market Research report profiles key players in the global 5G testing equipment market, including:

Impinj, Inc.: A leader in UHF RFID solutions offering complete platforms for inventory tracking and IoT connectivity

NXP Semiconductors N.V. - World leader in RFID and NFC chip technology provides secure identification and contactless payments.

Zebra Technologies Corp. - Supporting RFID solutions across various retail, healthcare and manufacturing verticals.

Honeywell International Inc - Integrated RFID systems for industrial automation and supply chain operations.

Identiv, Inc. - Technologies for secure RFID and NFC credentials used for physical and digital access control

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. - A pioneer in UHF RFID inlays and tags for retail and logistics

Avery Dennison Corporation - A global leader in RFID labels, which cater to retail and consumer goods brands around the world.

HID Global - Offer high-performance passive RFID tag solutions for physical access management and Identity applications.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc. - Prospective provider of RFID-based loss prevention and inventory accuracy solutions for retailers worldwide.

GAO RFID Inc. - O?ers a wide array of RFID tags and readers for various industrial and commercial applications.

The growing competition among market players is resulting in heavy investments towards differentiation of offerings and identification of emerging application opportunities around chipless RFID, printable electronics, and cloud connected tag platforms.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Over the years RFID tags market has gone through a number of landmark innovations and strategic developments redefining competitive dynamics that will have an impact on its future as well as the performance of players involved -We_94D7C2E8-CDEB-4494-B0A9-F1A169BF463D.

October 2024 - Announcement of Chipless RFID Hyperimaging Technology from Vubiq Networks which increased data tag bit density significantly with a significant decrease in cost to manufacture, this is expected to disrupt conventional RFID supply chain.

September 2024 - Kontakt io announces Ultra-Thin BLE Tag for Asset Tracking Applications io today announced the launch of an UltraThin Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tag that offers very low power, RFID-class performance and easy integration via standard BLE into hospital and enterprise environments.

September 2024 - Avery Dennison announced the AD Minidose U9XM UHF RFID Tags, designed to enable level identification of pharmaceutical and healthcare items with high memory capacity for data storage as well as patient safety compliance.

Sep 2024 - Abbott Label has announced its new RFID converting facility in Nashville, TN, USA is now fully operational indicating growing production capability of next-generation RFID label solutions.

April 2024 - STMicroelectronics announced an NFC tag chip that leverages elliptic curve cryptography (blockchain-compatible), adding another layer of product authentication and anti-counterfeiting protection for the brand.

In July 2024, ID Tech Solutions launched the IDT-87 UHF RFID Reader in India for outdoor use cases with a focus on industrial applications such as factory automation and logistics gateways, illustrating growing penetration of RFID in developing Asian markets.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

To provide an accurate view of future investment pockets, this study provides analytical estimates for RFID tags market size along with current trends and estimations.

In order to be able to achieve a more prominent position, the overall RFID tags market analysis is based on an understanding of prevailing profitability trends.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and RFID tags market opportunity with a detailed impact analysis.

In order to measure financial competence, RFID tags market forecasts shall be quantitatively analyzed from 2022 until 2032.

The Porter Five Force analysis shows that buyers and suppliers are more powerful in the RFID market.

Key vendor shares and RFID tags market trends are included in the report.

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