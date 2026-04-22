Murray, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Go Au Pair has introduced a free, interactive tool designed to help families better understand the real cost of childcare across the United States. The new childcare cost calculator by state 2026 allows parents to compare the annual cost of daycare, a private nanny, and hosting an au pair side by side using state-level data.









Go Au Pair Launches Interactive Childcare Cost Calculator Comparing Au Pair, Nanny, and Daycare Costs by State



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The calculator reflects a growing need for clarity among families navigating increasingly complex childcare decisions. Costs can vary widely depending on location, number of children, and care type, and many existing tools fail to account for key variables that significantly impact total spending.

Go Au Pair's tool incorporates factors often overlooked in traditional comparisons. These include nanny overtime based on a 45-hour workweek, per-child daycare pricing, and the structure of the au pair program, which is priced per family rather than per child. Users can also adjust the weekly stipend offered to an au pair, generating personalized monthly, annual, and hourly cost breakdowns for each option.

Data used in the calculator is sourced from Child Care Aware of America and Care.com's 2024 to 2026 reports, providing a grounded, data-driven view of current childcare expenses across all 50 states, with the exception of Massachusetts due to its unique wage requirements for au pairs.

The tool is designed to support practical decision-making rather than promote a single option. However, one trend becomes clear through the data: for many families, particularly those with more than one child, hosting an au pair can offer a significantly lower overall cost compared to hiring a private nanny. In some cases, the difference can exceed $20,000 annually.

By presenting these comparisons in a single interface, the calculator helps parents move beyond estimates and assumptions, offering a clearer picture of how childcare costs scale with family size and location. It also highlights how pricing structures differ across care types, with daycare costs typically increasing per child, while au pair programs remain fixed at the household level.

Parents can explore the tool directly through Go Au Pair's website, entering their state and family details to generate a tailored comparison. As childcare continues to represent one of the largest expenses for many households, tools like this aim to provide greater transparency and help families plan with more confidence.

About Go Au Pair

Designated in 1989, Go Au Pair is one of the original U.S. Department of State-authorized sponsors of the Au Pair Program. With over 30 years of experience, the agency has supported tens of thousands of families and au pairs through cultural exchange and childcare placements. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Go Au Pair recruits from more than 37 countries and offers multiple program options, including standard, EduCare, and repeat participation pathways, serving families across the United States.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

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Source: Plentisoft