Navigate Health Drives +48% Ad Revenue Growth with Opti Digital

The digital health platform strengthens monetisation and drives revenue growth while preserving performance and user trust.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced a successful collaboration with Navigate Health through its Ad Manager Hub.

Navigate Health is a UK-based digital health company dedicated to making healthcare more accessible, personalised, and human. At the core of its ecosystem is Patient.info, a trusted online health resource providing reliable medical content to millions of users worldwide, including both the public and healthcare professionals.

As a premium publisher operating in a highly sensitive content environment, Navigate Health sought to increase advertising revenue while maintaining full control, transparency, and a high-quality user experience essential to audience trust. At the same time, the company aimed to simplify increasingly complex monetisation operations and refocus internal resources on strategic growth.

Navigate Health sought a partner capable of driving immediate revenue impact while preserving the integrity of its user experience and improving visibility over its monetisation strategy.

"Opti Digital has enabled us to unlock meaningful revenue growth while maintaining the high-quality user experience that is core to Patient.info. Their team quickly became a true support, bringing both the technology and strategic expertise needed to scale with confidence," said Thomas Andrew Porteus, Director at Navigate Health.

Immediate Performance Gains Through Faster Ad Delivery

To support these objectives, Opti Digital deployed its Ad Manager Hub, designed to unlock revenue growth while optimising performance and maintaining long-term audience value.

From the moment the solution was implemented, Navigate Health experienced a significant uplift in performance driven by faster and more efficient ad delivery.

The lightweight wrapper immediately improved ad server response times: the share of fast calls (under 2 seconds) increased from 5% to 35%, while slow calls (over 4 seconds) dropped from 64% to 33%.

This acceleration translated into stronger viewability, more efficient ad rendering, and a smoother user experience, contributing to improved Core Web Vitals and sustained revenue growth.

Unified Data and Smarter Decision-Making

Through Opti Digital's Insights Hub, Navigate Health consolidated audience and monetisation data into a single, real-time decision layer.

By connecting user behaviour with revenue performance, the team was able to better understand profitability across traffic sources and content types, optimise page layouts, and align editorial strategy with monetisation outcomes.

This unified approach enabled faster, more informed decision-making while strengthening overall yield performance.

Increased Competition and High-Impact Formats

To further maximise revenue, Opti Digital introduced a continuous test-and-learn approach to demand optimisation, increasing bid competition through advanced supply-path optimisation designed to shape traffic, maximise bid density, and improve auction efficiency.

At the same time, high-performing formats and placements were deployed, including interstitial ads and dynamic ad insertion strategies. These placements adapt to content structure and length, ensuring optimal ad density while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Advanced Monetisation Optimisation

Navigate Health also leveraged advanced monetisation capabilities within the Opti Digital platform.

Smart In-View Ad Refresh allowed placements to refresh only when actively visible, ensuring additional impressions were generated from engaged sessions without compromising viewability or user experience.

Combined with AI-powered dynamic floor pricing, these optimisations maximised competition and ensured each impression was monetised at its highest potential value.

Importantly, these improvements not only drove programmatic performance but also supported the delivery of high-performing direct campaigns through enhanced viewability and efficient ad delivery.

Driving Sustainable Growth

Following implementation, Navigate Health achieved a +48% increase in ad revenue and a 380% return on investment, alongside significantly faster ad delivery performance.

"The impact was immediate, from faster ad delivery to increased yield," added Thomas Andrew Porteus. "We now have greater visibility and control over our monetisation, allowing us to focus on long-term growth rather than day-to-day optimisation."

This collaboration highlights how premium publishers in sensitive verticals such as health can unlock meaningful revenue growth while maintaining strict standards for user experience, transparency, and trust.

"Sustainable monetisation today requires balancing performance, user experience, and data-driven decision-making," said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO of Opti Digital. "Our role is to help publishers like Navigate Health achieve that balance while maximising the value of their inventory."

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet, and Ziff Davis, among other publishers, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/navigate-health-drives-48-ad-revenue-growth-with-opti-digital-1159854