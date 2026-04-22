EQS-News: Protocase / Key word(s): Manufacturing

The Protocase Companies and Advanced Glazings Announce Wilmington, NC Career Fair to Support Rapid U.S. Expansion



22.04.2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hiring Across Protocase, 45Drives, ProtoSpace Mfg, and Advanced Glazings as Demand Accelerates Across Manufacturing, Engineering, Open-Source Infrastructure, and Advanced Building Materials WILMINGTON, NC - April 22, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Protocase Companies and Advanced Glazings today announced a Career Fair at their Wilmington, North Carolina facility, reflecting continued momentum across their manufacturing, engineering, and technology divisions. The hiring event will take place Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Maritime North Business Park, 4270 US Hwy 421 N, Wilmington, NC. The event will bring together hiring teams from Protocase, 45Drives, and ProtoSpace Mfg, offering candidates direct access to leadership, facility tours, and insight into a company culture built around speed, ownership, and continuous improvement. Scaling a High-Velocity Manufacturing Model in the U.S. The Career Fair comes at a pivotal moment as The Protocase Companies expand their U.S. operations to meet increasing demand from customers across aerospace, defense, advanced electronics, and data infrastructure. Founded in 2001, Protocase has established itself as a leader in rapid, custom manufacturing, delivering precision sheet metal, CNC machining, and additive manufacturing with industry-leading turnaround times. At the core of its success is a proprietary High Velocity Mass Customization (HVMC) model, which enables customers to move from design to physical product in days, not weeks. The Wilmington facility represents a strategic extension of this model into the United States, strengthening domestic production capabilities while maintaining the speed and quality standards that have defined the company's growth. The Protocase Companies: One Organization, Three High-Impact Divisions Attendees will have the opportunity to explore careers across three distinct but tightly integrated companies: Protocase - A global leader in rapid manufacturing for engineers and innovators, supporting industries where speed and precision are mission-critical. 45Drives - A pioneer in open-source data storage, delivering scalable, high-performance storage solutions built on transparency, flexibility, and community-driven development. ProtoSpace Mfg - An advanced manufacturing division supporting aerospace and high-performance sectors, working with organizations at the forefront of space and next-generation technologies. Together, these divisions form a unified ecosystem that bridges physical manufacturing and digital infrastructure, enabling customers to build, store, and scale critical systems with unprecedented efficiency. Hiring Across Technical and Operational Roles The Protocase Companies are actively hiring across a broad range of disciplines, including: Manufacturing and production

Mechanical and electrical engineering

Technical services and support

Sales and customer experience

Operations and logistics The organization is seeking candidates who are adaptable, solutions-oriented, and motivated to contribute in a fast-paced, hands-on environment. A Culture Defined by "Working Differently" Central to The Protocase Companies' growth is a distinct approach to culture and hiring, summed up internally as "working differently." Rather than relying on rigid corporate hierarchies, the organization prioritizes: Hiring for attitude and aptitude

Empowering employees to take ownership of outcomes

Encouraging initiative and rapid problem-solving

Maintaining a collaborative, team-driven environment This approach has enabled the company to scale while preserving the agility and accountability typically associated with smaller teams. "We are building a team of people who want to move fast, solve real problems, and take pride in the work they do," said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of the Protocase Companies and Advanced Glazings. "This Career Fair is an opportunity for candidates to see that environment firsthand and understand how they can grow with us." Event Details What: The Protocase Companies Career Fair

When: Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Where: Maritime North Business Park

4270 US Hwy 421 N

Wilmington, NC 28401 Candidates will have the opportunity to meet team members, learn about open roles, and gain insight into day-to-day operations across the organization. No appointment is required and the public is welcome to drop by at any point during the event. Expanding Opportunities with Advanced Glazings In addition to roles across The Protocase Companies, Advanced Glazings will also be hiring at the event, with a focus on sales and customer support positions as demand surges for next-generation building materials. Advanced Glazings is rapidly gaining traction across North America as building owners and developers look for alternatives to traditional glazing systems that often fall short on energy performance, durability, and long-term value. Its proprietary Solera system is redefining how buildings use natural light - capturing, diffusing, and retaining solar energy to dramatically reduce heating and lighting costs without sacrificing design flexibility. Unlike legacy translucent glazing solutions, Advanced Glazings' technology is engineered for real-world performance at scale, delivering superior insulation, resilience in harsh climates, and measurable operational savings over the life of a building. The result is a category shift from passive daylighting to active energy performance. For candidates, this represents an opportunity to join a company at the forefront of a structural shift in the built environment, where energy efficiency, sustainability, and occupant experience are no longer trade-offs, but integrated outcomes. About The Protocase Companies The Protocase Companies comprise Protocase , 45Drives , and ProtoSpace Mfg , a group of innovative organizations focused on transforming manufacturing, data storage, and engineering workflows. Headquartered in Sydney, Nova Scotia, with a growing presence in Wilmington, North Carolina, the companies serve a global customer base spanning aerospace, defense, research, and advanced technology sectors. Through a shared commitment to speed, quality, and continuous improvement, The Protocase Companies enable innovators to bring ideas to life faster and more effectively. About Advanced Glazings Advanced Glazings is a leader in high-performance building envelope technology, pioneering a new class of translucent glazing systems that combine daylighting, insulation, and solar energy capture into a single integrated solution. Its Solera platform enables buildings to significantly reduce energy consumption while improving indoor environmental quality and long-term operational efficiency. Serving both commercial and residential markets, Advanced Glazings partners with architects, developers, and builders to deliver scalable, durable alternatives to conventional glazing. From schools and industrial facilities to residential applications, its solutions are designed to outperform traditional materials, offering superior thermal performance, reduced lifecycle costs, and a more sustainable path forward for modern construction. Contact:

Jon Phillips

protocase@phillcomm.global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Protocase





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