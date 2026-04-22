Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery Welcomes Dr. David W. Allison to Its Growing Team of Experts

Physician-led practice expands its surgical offerings with the addition of a board-certified breast and body surgery specialist serving patients in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA.



PRINCETON, NJ AND PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery , a physician-led plastic surgery and aesthetics clinic known for its commitment to anatomy-driven care and natural outcomes, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David W. Allison to its team of board-certified surgeons. Dr. Allison is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience specializing in breast and body surgery, and his arrival marks a significant expansion of the surgical services available to patients at Becker's Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA locations.

Introducing Dr. David W. Allison

Dr. Allison brings to Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery a career built on surgical precision, patient-centered care, and a deep understanding of breast and body anatomy. He began his career specializing in breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients - a foundation that shaped both his technical skill and his approach to working with patients through meaningful, often transformative procedures. Over time, his practice expanded to include a comprehensive range of aesthetic breast and body surgeries, always guided by the same principles: individualized planning, proportional outcomes, and results that align naturally with each patient's body.

With thousands of procedures performed across more than two decades, Dr. Allison is known for combining surgical expertise with a calming and accessible patient experience. He takes the time to understand each patient's goals thoroughly before developing a plan, and remains closely involved in their care from the first consultation through recovery. His addition to the Becker team reflects the practice's continued commitment to partnering with board-certified specialists whose values and standards align with its own.

New Breast and Body Surgery Services at Becker

Dr. Allison's arrival expands Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery's surgical offering into breast and body procedures - an area the practice had not previously offered in-house. Patients throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia area can now access a full range of breast and body surgeries within the same trusted clinical environment they have come to rely on for facial procedures.

Breast surgery services now available include:

Breast augmentation - performed using silicone implants, saline implants, gummy bear implants, or fat transfer, tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals

Breast lift and breast reduction - addressing shape, position, proportion, and in the case of reduction, physical discomfort associated with large or heavy breasts

Gynecomastia surgery - male breast reduction for men seeking a flatter, more proportionate chest contour

Body contouring procedures now available include:

Liposuction - targeted removal of localized fat deposits to refine body shape and proportion

Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) and mini abdominoplasty - removal of excess abdominal skin and tissue with repair of the underlying muscle

Arm lift, buttock lift, and Brazilian butt lift - body contouring procedures addressing specific areas of concern

Mommy makeover - a coordinated combination of breast and body procedures planned to address the physical changes that commonly follow pregnancy

Post-weight loss body contouring - procedures designed to address excess skin and restore body shape following significant weight loss

Each surgical plan begins with a thorough consultation in which anatomy is assessed, goals are discussed, and a personalized approach is developed. Dr. Allison's emphasis on balance, proportion, and natural-looking outcomes is consistent with the standard Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery maintains across all of its surgical and non-surgical services.

The Impact of Individualized Surgical Care

The breadth of Dr. Allison's experience extends to patients with complex needs and unique circumstances. Among those he has treated are patients pursuing body contouring following major weight loss - a population for whom surgical planning requires careful evaluation and individualized judgment. In cases where significant weight loss has left excess skin affecting comfort, mobility, and daily life, procedures such as arm lift and abdominoplasty can produce meaningful improvements that go well beyond aesthetics. Dr. Allison approaches each of these cases with the same thorough assessment and commitment to outcomes that reflect the patient's specific situation and goals.

A Natural Expansion of Becker's Clinical Model

Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery was founded on a physician-led model that prioritizes clinical rigor, honest consultation, and long-term patient outcomes. The practice's approach to facial plastic surgery - anatomy-driven, restrained, and deeply personalized - has defined its reputation throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia region. The addition of Dr. Allison extends that same model into breast and body surgery, allowing patients to address a broader range of aesthetic and functional concerns within a single practice they know and trust.

The decision to expand into breast and body procedures was a deliberate one, grounded in identifying a surgeon whose standards, philosophy, and approach to patient care were consistent with those already in place at Becker. Dr. Allison's background - particularly his roots in reconstructive surgery and his focus on proportional, natural outcomes - made him a strong fit for a practice that has always prioritized what is appropriate over what is trending.

Scheduling a Consultation

Dr. Allison is currently accepting new patients at Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery's Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA locations. Patients interested in learning more about breast augmentation, body contouring, mommy makeover, post-weight loss surgery, or any of the other procedures now available through his practice are encouraged to schedule a consultation . For updates and patient case highlights, follow the practice on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

(609) 874-7199

https://www.beckerplastics.com/

SOURCE: Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/becker-aesthetics-and-plastic-surgery-welcomes-dr.-david-w.-allison-t-1159588