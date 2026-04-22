Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to Hit $102 B by 2031 with Public Cloud Segment Advancing at 18.3% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the healthcare cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 54.69 billion in 2025 to USD 60.76 billion in 2026, reaching USD 102.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, fueled by the accelerating digital transformation of healthcare systems worldwide. Healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations are increasingly shifting toward cloud-based solutions to enhance operational efficiency, enable seamless data exchange, and support advanced analytics for improved patient outcomes.

The market is expanding as healthcare organizations adopt cloud platforms for storing and managing large volumes of patient data generated from electronic health records, telehealth services, and connected medical devices. Cloud computing enables real-time access to data, improves collaboration among healthcare stakeholders, and supports more coordinated and efficient care delivery. The growing emphasis on value-based care and patient-centric models is further driving the need for integrated and scalable cloud infrastructures. Technological advancements are playing a critical role in shaping the market. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics with cloud platforms is enabling predictive insights, personalized treatment planning, and population health management. Additionally, increasing focus on data security, regulatory compliance, and interoperability standards is encouraging healthcare organizations to invest in secure and compliant cloud solutions.

"The healthcare cloud computing market reflects steady enterprise adoption aligned with data management and interoperability needs, as observed across primary industry interactions and secondary sources" says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Mordor Intelligence's consistent validation approach and transparent assumptions provide a more dependable basis for strategic comparison than many fragmented alternatives."

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the healthcare cloud computing market, driven by advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, strong adoption of digital health technologies, and the presence of leading cloud service providers.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by government initiatives promoting digital healthcare, increasing investments in health IT, and growing demand for interoperable data systems.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of digital health solutions, and increasing government focus on healthcare digitization across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Healthcare IT Solutions

Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based systems to improve data accessibility, reduce costs, and enhance care coordination.

Integration of AI and Advanced Data Analytics

Cloud platforms are enabling the use of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics, clinical decision support, and personalized healthcare delivery.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation Overview

By Application

Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Electronic Health Record (EHR) Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) Radiology Information System (RIS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Other CIS Applications



Non-clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Automatic Patient Billing (APB) Payroll Management System Other NCIS



By Deployment

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-healthcare-cloud-computing-market-industry?utm_source=prnewswire

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Competitive Outlook

The healthcare cloud computing market features global technology companies and specialized healthcare IT providers focusing on enhancing cloud capabilities, improving interoperability, and ensuring data security. Market participants are investing in advanced analytics, AI integration, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving healthcare demands.

Major Companies include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google Cloud

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Healthcare Compliance Software Market Size

The healthcare compliance software market is expected to grow from USD 4.37 billion in 2026 to USD 7.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing regulatory requirements, rising need for data security and privacy, and growing adoption of digital compliance solutions across healthcare organizations.

RLDatix, Atlantic.Net, ByteChek, Inc., Healthicity LLC and HealthStream Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about the companies in the healthcare compliance software market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/healthcare-compliance-software-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Healthcare IT Market Share

The healthcare IT market is estimated to grow from USD 0.55 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.16 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing digitalization of healthcare systems, rising adoption of electronic health records, and growing demand for data-driven healthcare management solutions.

Bioinformatics Market Trends

The bioinformatics market is estimated at USD 19.97 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 37.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing genomic research, rising use of computational tools in drug discovery, and expanding applications of data analytics in life sciences.

Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc, PerkinElmer, QIAGEN and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about the companies in the bioinformatics market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-bioinformatics-market-industry/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Know More about Mordor Intelligence:

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