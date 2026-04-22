EQS-News: Benzinga
/ Key word(s): Financial
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Retail trading has undergone a major transformation over the past decade, with more individuals entering the markets than ever before. Yet one core challenge persists: most traders continue to risk their own capital while trying to develop consistency and scale their strategies.
To address this, Benzinga is partnering with PropShopTrader to host an educational webinar exploring how modern proprietary trading firms are changing the path for retail traders. The session will focus on how traders can access professional capital and build structured careers across both stocks and futures markets.
During the webinar, Jim Simmons, Senior Risk Manager atPropShopTrader, will break down how today's prop firms operate, how evaluation models work and what it takes for traders to transition from risking personal capital to managing firm-backed accounts.
As the trading landscape evolves, the discussion will cover several key topics, including:
The session will also explore how structured evaluation programs are helping traders develop discipline, consistency and risk management skills - key components required to succeed in professional trading environments.
Whether participants are actively trading or exploring trading as a potential career path, the webinar aims to provide practical insights into how the multi-asset prop trading model is opening new opportunities for retail traders.
The event will be available to audiences on Benzinga.com and is designed to provide a deeper understanding of how traders can transition from independent retail trading to managing professional capital.
Register and join us on April 23 at 11:00 AM ET to learn more.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Benzinga
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Benzinga
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2313362
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2313362 22.04.2026 CET/CEST