PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Vincent Chataignier appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Focus EntertVincent Chataignier appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment Publishing and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment

Vincent Chataignier appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment Publishing and member of the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment

PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) is announcing the appointment of Vincent Chataignier as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment Publishing.

Vincent has more than 20 years of experience in the video game industry, including nearly 17 years at Focus Entertainment Publishing. For the past two years, he has served as Chief Business Officer, during which time he notably contributed to significantly expanding the presence of Focus Entertainment Publishing's portfolio across all distribution platforms.

Working closely with PULLUP Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, and in coordination with the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of studios and production oversight, Vincent Chataignier will be responsible for the overall strategy of Focus Entertainment Publishing.

Vincent Chataignier will join the Executive Committee of PULLUP Entertainment, composed of Fabrice Larue, Geoffroy Sardin, Ahmed Boukhelifa, Aurélien Briand, Marion Dufour, Servane Forest, Cyrille Imbert, and Philippe Perthuis.

After many years within Focus Entertainment Publishing, John Bert has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the Group. He played a key role in the development of teams and franchises and will continue to support the Group as an external advisor.

Geoffroy Sardin, Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment, commented: "The appointment of Vincent Chataignier as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment Publishing marks a new phase in the Group's development. His extensive expertise in publishing, his deep knowledge of our franchises, and his strategic vision will be major assets in strengthening and sustainably growing the performance of our brands.

Finally , I would like to warmly thank John for his commitment and his decisive contribution to the development of Focus Entertainment over all these years. We are pleased to continue benefiting from his expertise as an external advisor."

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €281 million in 2025/26, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in independent games, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, developer and publisher of Absolum.

Five Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

Contacts



Investor Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@pullupent.com



Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: clemence.bigeon@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette

Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49

Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

Constance Baudry

Tel: +33 (0)6 82 43 69 62

Email: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

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