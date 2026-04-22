SCS Global Services: SCS Consulting Services Welcomes Nick Betts as Director of Climate Solutions

Seasoned sustainability strategist joins growing consulting practice to help companies translate climate ambition into action

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / SCS Consulting Services is pleased to welcome Nick Betts as Director of Climate Solutions. Betts brings extensive expertise in sustainability and climate strategy to fuel the next leg of growth of SCS Consulting's climate solutions advisory practice.

Betts joins SCS Consulting Services from the Canadian Alliance for Net Zero Agri-Food (CANZA), where he served as Executive Director, setting organizational strategy and steering flagship initiatives to accelerate climate-smart farming at scale. Betts spent more than five years with SAI Platform in progressively senior roles, including leading the inception of its regenerative agriculture program internationally. Earlier in his career, he advised governments, organizations and businesses on sustainability and climate strategy with leading sustainability consulting firms globally in senior management roles, farmer organizations and the Government of Ontario.

His work has consistently focused on moving climate and sustainability commitments from concept to implementation - connecting producers, companies, NGOs, funders, and policymakers around shared challenges and scalable solutions. An example of this has been his work on sustainability strategy with CPG companies to leverage complex supply chain datasets for decarbonization initiatives generating measurable climate outcomes.

"Helping organizations cut through complexity and connect strategy to real outcomes is what drives me. I've seen firsthand why it's important to make sure the right partnerships, data, and internal capacity are in place. I'm looking forward to bringing that approach to SCS Consulting's clients," said Betts.

"Nick brings exactly the kind of expertise our clients need right now - someone who has worked across the full value chain and knows how to turn climate strategy and targets into real, measurable decarbonization initiatives. We are excited to welcome Nick to the SCS Consulting Services team and look forward to his contributions on strategic client engagement," said Nathan Smith, Senior Vice President of SCS Consulting Services.

Betts holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Leadership & Sustainability from the University of Cumbria and a Bachelor of Science degree (Hons) in Ecology from the University of Guelph.

About SCS Consulting Services

SCS Consulting Services helps companies implement transformative sustainability solutions that drive meaningful change. Our experts leverage over four decades of deep experience in sustainability and an unwavering commitment to scientific rigor, credibility, and transparency. We work closely with clients to navigate the rapidly changing climate and business environment. We offer dozens of services including climate strategy, food safety, sustainable finance, emissions accounting and reporting, sustainability reporting, sustainable supply chains, ESG management, due diligence, and regulatory compliance services. SCS Consulting Services is the independent sustainability consulting arm of the Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) organization.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-consulting-services-welcomes-nick-betts-as-director-of-clima-1159917