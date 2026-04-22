DMMET GROUP Highlights Over 30 Years of Global Manufacturing Excellence in Roll Forming and Sandwich Panel Technologies

KOCAELI, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Providing reliable machinery solutions to the industrial and manufacturing sectors requires a robust engineering foundation and decades of experience. With over 30 years of industry expertise, Dmmet Group continues to solidify its position as a trusted global brand in the production of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, delivering modern and efficient production lines to manufacturers worldwide.

Operating out of six state-of-the-art facilities spanning 30,000 square meters, the company boasts a dedicated workforce of over 250 professionals. To date, the company has successfully manufactured over 120 complete production lines for Sandwich Panel systems and more than 500 roll forming machines. This impressive capacity highlights the company's engineering prowess and commitment to delivering custom-designed, high-efficiency production lines tailored to precise client specifications.

"Our commitment to quality, durability, and innovation has allowed us to deliver top-tier machinery to manufacturers across the globe," stated a spokesperson for the company. "By integrating advanced technologies and prioritizing customer satisfaction, we ensure our production facilities offer unparalleled precision and longevity."

At the core of these advanced systems is the integration of Siemens electrical and automation equipment. This ensures high precision, reliable control, and stable performance across every Sandwich Panel Machine and roll forming machine produced. Furthermore, DMMET GROUP's in-house team of expert software developers customizes automation software to ensure maximum speed, seamless control, and a user-friendly interface for facility operators.

The global footprint of the group is expansive, with exports reaching more than 85 countries and over 670 machines successfully installed and commissioned worldwide. This extensive export network demonstrates the brand's international reliability and competitive strength. Beyond initial manufacturing and installation, the company is renowned for its comprehensive after-sales support, providing prompt technical assistance, maintenance, and rapid spare parts delivery to ensure uninterrupted production for its global clientele.

As technology rapidly evolves, DMMET GROUP continues to invest heavily in R&D and advanced manufacturing technologies, aiming for sustainable growth and maintaining its leading role in the international machinery production sector.

About DMMET GROUP

DMMET GROUP is a premier global manufacturer of advanced industrial machinery, specializing in roll forming and sandwich panel production lines. With a 30-year legacy of engineering excellence, a robust 30,000 m² production infrastructure, and a presence in over 85 countries, the company delivers innovative, high-performance manufacturing solutions powered by Siemens automation and expert in-house software development.

Media Contact:

Company Name: DMMET GROUP

Representative:Eren Bay

info@sandwichpanelline.com

Website: https://www.dmmetgroup.com/

SOURCE: DMMET GROUP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dmmet-group-highlights-over-30-years-of-global-manufacturing-excellenc-1159896