Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Jumper, a DeFi aggregator unifying swaps, cross-chain transfers, and earning across 63 blockchains, today announced full integration with the TRON network, enabling users to bridge assets to and from TRON in a single transaction across 14 initially supported blockchains. Jumper's aggregation engine compares routes across 29 integrated bridging protocols, identifies the fastest and most cost-effective path, and executes the transfer-delivering optimal rates to users without the need for centralized exchange withdrawals, manual bridge selection, or multi-step workarounds.

At launch, users can bridge USDT, USDC, and other supported assets into TRON's ecosystem, plus complete stablecoin swaps within TRON. The integration expands Jumper's multichain footprint to over 63 supported blockchains and fills a previous gap for stablecoin users seeking a streamlined, non-custodial on-ramp to TRON's deep stablecoin liquidity and robust DeFi ecosystem.





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TRON has established itself as the world's largest settlement layer for stablecoin transactions, having settled $7.9 trillion in USDT transfer volume in 2025 alone. The network processes approximately $21.8 billion in average daily transfer volume, with a capacity of up to 2,000 TPS via Delegated Proof of Stake consensus. Typical USDT transfer fees generally remain under $1, supporting its widespread use for cross-border payments across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Moving assets from other chains previously required navigating fragmented processes involving centralized exchanges and withdrawal fees. Jumper's integration eliminates that friction, compressing a multistep process into a single onchain transaction.

"This is the integration we've been waiting for," said Jordan Neary, marketing lead at Jumper. "TRON processes more daily stablecoin volume than nearly any other network, bringing that power into Jumper is huge and I'm thrilled to see it live."

Users can also perform stablecoin swaps directly within TRON. Converting between USDT and other digital assets can be done natively on TRON, without leaving the Jumper interface or navigating a separate DEX. The entire flow, whether bridging from an external chain or swapping within TRON, executes in a single transaction with full non-custodial security.

Beyond stablecoin transfers, the integration expands access to TRON's growing ecosystem. Protocols such as JustLend and SunSwap handle billions in volume, and TRON's stablecoin liquidity pools enable stablecoin swaps with near-zero slippage. Jumper's support for these swaps allows users to optimize their stablecoin positions across TRON without switching platforms, reinforcing TRON's role as foundational infrastructure for global digital payments and DeFi activity.

"Jumper's bridge aggregation brings a new level of accessibility to TRON's stablecoin and DeFi ecosystem," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. "As cross-chain connectivity becomes essential to how users interact with decentralized finance, integrations like Jumper strengthen TRON's position as a leading destination for global stablecoin activity and expand the pathways through which the multichain ecosystem can tap into TRON's speed, scale, and liquidity."

The collaboration between Jumper and TRON DAO reflects a broader industry shift toward aggregated, user-centric cross-chain infrastructure. As stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate across global markets, the ability to move assets seamlessly without relying on centralized intermediaries becomes increasingly critical. With TRON now live on Jumper, users worldwide gain direct, non-custodial access to one of the most actively used blockchain ecosystems through a single, optimized transaction.

About Jumper

Jumper (jumper.xyz) is a smart money app to move, deploy, and manage capital. It aggregates 29 bridges and 33 DEXs across 63 chains alongside 110+ earning opportunities from over 20 top DeFi protocols in a single interface. Jumper has processed over $35 billion in cumulative volume for more than 2 million wallets. Learn more at jumper.xyz.

Media Contact

Jordan Neary

jordan@jumper.xyz

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 377 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON