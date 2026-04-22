Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Cigo Tracker, a leading provider of last-mile delivery management and route optimization software, proudly announces the launch of its new Partner Network, designed to empower integrators, consultants, and technology partners with the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to deliver seamless last-mile solutions to their clients.

With the increasing demand for efficient delivery operations across industries, businesses are seeking smarter ways to optimize logistics, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce operational costs. Cigo Tracker's new Partner Network addresses this need by offering a comprehensive ecosystem for partners to deploy, integrate, and scale last-mile delivery solutions.

The program, now live at Cigo Partner Network, provides partners with access to Cigo's powerful delivery platform, which includes advanced route optimization, real-time tracking, automated dispatching, and customer engagement tools. These capabilities enable businesses to streamline operations, improve delivery accuracy, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Empowering Partners with End-to-End Last-Mile Enablement

The Cigo Partner Network is built to support a wide range of partners-from system integrators and consultants to ERP providers and logistics technology firms. Through this program, partners gain:

Full platform access to Cigo's last-mile delivery software

to Cigo's last-mile delivery software Seamless integrations with ERP, POS, and CRM systems to ensure smooth data flow across operations

with ERP, POS, and CRM systems to ensure smooth data flow across operations Dedicated onboarding and support to accelerate implementation

to accelerate implementation Sales and marketing enablement to help partners grow their business

to help partners grow their business Scalable solutions tailored to industries such as retail, healthcare, distribution, and 3PL

Cigo Tracker's platform is already trusted by over 1,000 brands globally, helping businesses optimize routes, reduce costs, and improve delivery performance through intelligent automation and real-time insights.

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

By launching the Partner Network, Cigo aims to foster deeper collaboration within the logistics ecosystem. Partners can leverage Cigo's API and integration capabilities to build customized solutions that align with their clients' unique operational needs.

"Our goal with the Partner Network is to extend the power of Cigo beyond our direct customers," said Tarek Souheil, CEO of Cigo Tracker. "We want to enable our partners to deliver best-in-class last-mile solutions while creating new growth opportunities for their own businesses."

The program also supports partners in delivering enhanced value through features such as automated routing, real-time delivery tracking, and centralized communication-ensuring transparency and efficiency at every stage of the delivery process.

Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

As last-mile delivery continues to evolve, the need for flexible, scalable, and integrated solutions has never been greater. Cigo's Partner Network positions integrators and consultants at the forefront of this transformation, enabling them to:

Expand their service offerings

Accelerate digital transformation in logistics

Build long-term, value-driven partnerships

With a strong foundation in innovation and customer success, Cigo Tracker continues to lead the way in modern delivery management, helping businesses navigate the complexities of last-mile logistics with confidence.

About Cigo Tracker

Cigo Tracker is a cloud-based delivery management platform that simplifies complex logistics operations through advanced route planning, real-time tracking, and seamless integrations. Originally built for the furniture industry, Cigo has rapidly expanded across multiple sectors, helping businesses worldwide optimize their last-mile delivery operations and enhance customer experiences.

For more information, visit https://cigotracker.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293807

Source: Cigo Tracker