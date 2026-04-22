Zehl & Associates Founder Ryan Zehl Earn National Recognition from Best Lawyers, Lawdragon, and Chambers

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Zehl & Associates is proud to announce that the firm and its founding attorney, Ryan Zehl , have received multiple prestigious national recognitions, further solidifying their reputation as leaders in personal injury law. The honors include recognition by Best Lawyers , selection to the 2026 Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know , and inclusion in the Chambers Spotlight Texas Guide .

These accolades highlight both the firm's record-setting results and its continued leadership in complex, high-stakes litigation across Texas and nationwide.

Ryan Zehl Recognized for Leadership and Excellence

Ryan Zehl's selection to the Lawdragon 100 highlights his leadership and impact within the legal industry. The guide recognizes managing partners who demonstrate innovation, vision, and strong leadership in an evolving legal landscape.

In addition, Mr. Zehl has been recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in personal injury and insurance litigation, underscoring his consistent excellence and dedication to achieving outstanding results for clients.

Firm Earns Prestigious Chambers Recognition

Zehl & Associates also earned a ranking in the Chambers Spotlight Texas Guide, which recognizes firms for exceptional legal talent and strong client results. The firm is nationally known for handling high-stakes personal injury cases, including oilfield accidents, trucking accidents, and catastrophic injury claims.

With billions of dollars recovered for clients, the firm has built a reputation for taking on major corporations and securing record-setting results for individuals and families.

Commitment to Clients and Results

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leading personal injury law firm," said Ryan Zehl. "These distinctions reflect our hard work and commitment to fighting for individuals and families affected by serious injuries."

With decades of experience and a proven track record of record-setting verdicts and settlements , Zehl & Associates continues to be a trusted advocate for injury victims across Texas and throughout the United States.

About Zehl & Associates

Zehl & Associates is a nationally recognized undefeated personal injury law firm based in Houston and Midland , Texas . The firm represents clients in complex and catastrophic injury cases, including trucking accidents, oilfield incidents, and wrongful death claims, and is known for achieving the largest verdicts and settlements in history for its clients.

Media Contact:

Zehl & Associates - Houston

2700 Post Oak Blvd #1000, Houston, TX 77056

1-888-603-3636

For more information, visit the firm's website at https://www.zehllaw.com/faq/about-us/

SOURCE: Zehl & Associates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zehl-and-associates-founder-ryan-zehl-earn-national-recognition-1159932