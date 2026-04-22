Riggs, Smulders, Cherubini sign teaming agreement

Riggs Distler Company, Smulders, and Cherubini Bridges Structures today announced the companies have signed a strategic Teaming Agreement to support the fabrication and delivery of offshore renewable energy infrastructure in Nova Scotia. The multinational collaboration of industry partners combines U.S and European offshore wind expertise with established Canadian fabrication capabilities to accelerate the development of a domestic offshore wind supply chain for Canada's rapidly growing renewable energy market. The arrangement also supports Canada's target of producing 5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

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The Teaming Agreement announced at WindEurope 2026 builds on a long-standing collaboration between Riggs Distler and Smulders, which supported early growth of the U.S. offshore wind market by combining global expertise with localized supply chain development. Nova Scotia-based steel fabricator Cherubini Bridges Structures joins the collaboration and will utilize its more than 250,000 square feet of fabrication space across multiple facilities with direct access to quayside, barges, and marine vessels to support local fabrication of wind components.

"This partnership reflects the long-term opportunity offshore wind represents for Nova Scotia," said Troy Garnett, Vice President of Business Development for Cherubini Bridges Structures. "With some of the strongest offshore wind resources in the world, Nova Scotia is well positioned to play a meaningful role in the global energy transition. Our large-scale fabrication capability makes Cherubini Bridges Structures a key partner in enabling a domestic offshore wind supply chain."

Smulders, backed by European construction leader Eiffage, brings decades of offshore wind experience and a strong track record supporting large-scale projects across global markets. "This agreement represents an important step in supporting a localized offshore wind supply chain," said David Muylaert, CEO from Smulders. "By working together, we are helping position Nova Scotia for long-term success in the global energy transition."

Riggs Distler will harness the scale of the Centuri platform, including the localized execution, workforce engagement, and in-country spend of Connect Utility Services, which operates in Nova Scotia and across Atlantic Canada.

"We've seen how strong partnerships accelerate offshore wind development and fuel job creation and local supply chain capacity building," said Stephen M. Zemaitatis, President and CEO of Riggs Distler. "Together, our three companies bring over 200 years of combined experience, uniting global expertise with local capability to support long-term growth in Nova Scotia."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which can often be identified by the use of words such as "will," "predict," "continue," "forecast," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "may" and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. The specific forward-looking statements made herein include (without limitation) statements regarding Riggs Distler's harnessing of the Centuri platform, which operates in Nova Scotia and across Atlantic Canada, and Nova Scotia's position to play a meaningful role or for long-term success in the global energy transition. A number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors affecting business and financial results could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation and foreign exchange rates, monetary policies, business investment and the health of local and global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, risks related to investments in private companies and illiquid securities, risks associated with financial instruments, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with significant judgments, estimates and assumptions), the effect of applying future accounting changes, business competition, operational and reputational risks, technological changes, cybersecurity risks, changes in government administrations, regulation, legislation and policies, changes in tax laws, the impact of trade relations and ongoing trade tensions, including the threat of tariffs and other governmental actions, as well as retaliatory actions, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, man-made disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and other conflicts, or an outbreak of a public health pandemic or other public health crises. The statements in this press release are (i) made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available elsewhere, and (ii) based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Riggs Distler

Riggs Distler is a leading energy infrastructure contractor delivering construction and maintenance services across power, utility, and renewable markets. Riggs Distler is a subsidiary of Centuri Holdings, Inc., a strategic utility and energy infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities and energy providers to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

About Smulders

Smulders is an international steel construction company specializing in offshore wind foundations and substations and operates as part of the Eiffage Group.

About Cherubini Bridges Structures

Cherubini Bridges Structures is a Canadian steel fabrication company based in Nova Scotia with over 60 years of experience delivering complex structural steel projects. The company supports major infrastructure and industrial projects across North America and globally, with capabilities spanning fabrication, assembly, and erection. Cherubini has extensive experience across sectors including transportation, industrial, and renewable energy, supporting large-scale and complex projects.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Russo

Jrusso@centuri.com

(m) 602 781 6958