NationWide Self Storage Announces Exclusive Business Storage Discounts and Premium Perks at East Vancouver / Burnaby Location

Businesses now get 10% off select units, first month free, and complimentary VIP Car Wash Membership for a limited time on select units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage (Boundary) is introducing a limited-time business storage promotion at its East Vancouver / Burnaby location, designed to support local businesses with flexible, cost-effective storage solutions.

Businesses can now take advantage of 10% off all 95 sq ft and 100 sq ft storage lockers, as well as all large units, making it easier than ever to manage inventory, equipment, and operational needs without the overhead of additional space.

Exclusive Business Storage Offer Includes:

First Month FREE + 10% OFF on 95 sq ft (9.5x10) and 100 sq ft (10x10) storage units

First Month FREE + 10% OFF all large storage lockers

Complimentary VIP Car Wash Membership (a $79.95/m value) on 95 sq ft and 100 sq ft units

This offer is tailored for small businesses, contractors, trades, and growing companies looking for secure and accessible storage in a central location. The car wash bonus on the 95 and 100 sq. ft lockers provides additional value and convenience for busy businesses with a branded vehicle presence.

Designed for Business Efficiency

NationWide Self Storage provides modern, business-friendly features including:

App-controlled keyless access

24/7 Advanced security and monitoring

Flexible rental terms

Convenient access near Boundary Road and Lougheed Highway

"Local businesses are the backbone of our community," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "This promotion is about delivering real value-helping businesses save on space while adding convenience through premium perks like our VIP Car Wash Membership."

Prime East Vancouver / Burnaby Storage Location

NationWide Boundary on East 4th Ave in Vancouver, is strategically located near the corner of Lougheed Highway and Boundary Road. With its proximity to East Vancouver, Burnaby, and area industrial, film and business districts, this facility offers quick access for busy professionals who need reliable storage close to home or work.

Limited-Time Promotion

This exclusive business offer is available for a limited time and expected to generate strong interest.

Businesses are encouraged to reserve their unit early to secure availability and take full advantage of the savings.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage delivers secure, modern, and affordable storage solutions across Metro Vancouver. With a focus on convenience, technology, and customer service, NationWide offers a wide range of unit sizes and flexible options for both personal and business storage needs.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-exclusive-business-storage-dis-1159946