HQSuite: SafetyHQ Details Spring Construction Hazards in New Article

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / SafetyHQ, a construction safety management app and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has published an article on updating construction safety checklists for spring.

As winter gives way to spring, contractors face a shift in risk - unstable ground, increased rainfall and rapidly changing weather patterns create conditions that standard winter protocols don't cover.

The new SafetyHQ resource provides a practical framework for spring jobsite preparedness, covering:

Assessing ground conditions and flood risks from snowmelt and rain accumulation

Evaluating weather pattern vulnerabilities and establishing storm and lightning protocols

Inspecting winter damage to equipment and structures before spring work begins

Transitioning PPE from winter to spring, including rain gear and non-slip footwear

Implementing drainage solutions and preparing jobsites for muddy, wet conditions

Contractors who work through this checklist gain a clearer picture of where seasonal gaps exist in their current safety programs - and what to address before conditions create problems on the jobsite.

To learn more about how to manage jobsite hazards during the spring weather, read the full article here.

HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction management apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Among them is SafetyHQ, a comprehensive safety management app. For more information, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safetyhqr-details-spring-construction-hazards-in-new-article-1158393