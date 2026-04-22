Norwood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Valley Spring Recovery (https://valleyspringrecovery.com/), a behavioral health treatment provider serving Bergen County and the greater New York metropolitan area, announced the launch of a dedicated first responder treatment program designed exclusively for police officers, firefighters, and corrections professionals.

The program addresses a long-standing gap in regional care, as no specialized, culturally aligned treatment track for first responders has previously been available in New Jersey. The initiative responds to growing evidence that first responders face significantly higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and substance use disorders compared to the general population.

More than 96,000 active first responders serve in New Jersey, many of whom have historically lacked access to treatment programs tailored to the unique psychological and occupational demands of their roles. National data indicates that more firefighters and police officers die by suicide each year than in the line of duty, underscoring the need for targeted behavioral health services.

"These men and women protect our communities every single day, and for too long this industry has failed them," said Brian Cellary, CEO of Valley Spring Recovery. "They wouldn't sit in a general treatment program - and honestly, why would they? Their trauma is different. Their identity is different. The way they communicate, the way they process stress, the way they think about getting help - all of it is different. We built a program that meets them exactly where they are. New Jersey needed this. The people who serve this community deserve it."

The Valley Spring First Responder Program offers Partial Care (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels of care within first-responder-only cohorts. Patients participate exclusively alongside peers from similar professional backgrounds, a model supported by research indicating improved engagement and retention when treatment environments reflect shared lived experience.

Clinical services are structured around occupational trauma and cumulative stress exposure. The program includes Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy for trauma processing, along with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to support emotional regulation and resilience. Additional programming focuses on nervous system regulation, the neurological effects of shift work, and burnout prevention.

"What we see clinically in first responders is not ordinary stress - it is years, sometimes decades, of cumulative trauma that has been suppressed, normalized, and pushed down because the job demands it," said Dr. Michael Olla, Medical Director of Valley Spring Recovery. "By the time many of these individuals come to us, their nervous systems have been in a state of chronic dysregulation for a very long time. The medical component of this program is designed to address that directly - with targeted interventions, and a treatment plan built around getting them functional and back to the life they have worked so hard to build. These are not people who need to be managed. They need to be restored."

Individual therapy includes performance and return-to-duty planning built into every treatment plan, and dedicated case management coordinates with unions, EAPs, and employers throughout the course of treatment. Family support programming addresses the unique strain that first responder careers place on spouses, partners, and children - a dimension of this crisis that is often overlooked entirely.

One of the most significant barriers preventing first responders from seeking help is fear of job loss. Valley Spring addresses this directly with on-site FMLA coordination, ensuring every patient's employment is protected before they walk through the door. Return-to-work planning and formal clearance letters - both full duty and modified duty - are integrated into the program's discharge process, giving departments, unions, and HR teams the documentation they need while keeping the patient's clinical record fully confidential.

The program is currently accepting referrals from Employee Assistance Programs, Police Benevolent Associations, fire service unions, corrections officer associations, department HR offices, occupational health physicians, and peer support specialists across New Jersey and New York. Valley Spring is actively building formal partnerships with union EAP programs across Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Hudson, Rockland, and Westchester counties.

Admissions coordinators are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support first responders and their families, as well as union representatives and EAP coordinators making referrals.

About Valley Spring Recovery

Valley Spring Recovery Center (VSRC), based in Norwood, New Jersey, provides evidence-based treatment for substance use and mental health disorders across New Jersey, New York, and surrounding regions. The organization specializes in dual diagnosis care, offering Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) tailored to individual recovery needs. VSRC is accredited by CARF and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and accepts major insurance providers to support access to care.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293797

Source: Brand North