Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 20:43
1,260 Euro
+6,06 % +0,072
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2481,26020:47
1,2561,26220:48
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 20:38 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo and the Governor Morehead School - Working Together To Develop Inclusive Technology

The partnership proves that when users help co-create technology, the results are more inclusive, practical, and human-centered.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / For more than a century, the Governor Morehead School has prepared visually impaired students in North Carolina to enter the workforce. Assistive technology is integral to that learning, and since 2021, Lenovo has not only provided technology to the school but also has been incorporating student feedback into product design.

What started as a STEM-focused initiative led by Lenovo's Inclusive Product Design Office (IPDO) quickly evolved when students wanted to take on a more active role - testing Lenovo products, sharing feedback, and directly influencing the product development process. This quickly became one of Lenovo's most impactful feedback loops.

The students' input has led to meaningful product improvements. These features not only support the visually impaired but improve usability for all, demonstrating how inclusive design drives better outcomes for all users.

"One year, we talked to students, and we said to them, 'Think about ThinkPad, our flagship product. How would you make ThinkPad more accessible?'" said Ada Lopez, Senior Manager of Lenovo's Inclusive Product Design Office. "And the students said, 'I need tactile markers.' And we did just that!"

The partnership proves that when users help co-create technology, the results are more inclusive, practical, and human-centered - aligning with Lenovo's mission to provide Smarter Technology for All.

Watch the video above for more details about the partnership and the features that have been added to Lenovo products thanks to the students' feedback.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-and-the-governor-morehead-school-working-together-to-develop-in-1159953

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.