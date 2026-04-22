Lenovo and the Governor Morehead School - Working Together To Develop Inclusive Technology

The partnership proves that when users help co-create technology, the results are more inclusive, practical, and human-centered.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / For more than a century, the Governor Morehead School has prepared visually impaired students in North Carolina to enter the workforce. Assistive technology is integral to that learning, and since 2021, Lenovo has not only provided technology to the school but also has been incorporating student feedback into product design.

What started as a STEM-focused initiative led by Lenovo's Inclusive Product Design Office (IPDO) quickly evolved when students wanted to take on a more active role - testing Lenovo products, sharing feedback, and directly influencing the product development process. This quickly became one of Lenovo's most impactful feedback loops.

The students' input has led to meaningful product improvements. These features not only support the visually impaired but improve usability for all, demonstrating how inclusive design drives better outcomes for all users.

"One year, we talked to students, and we said to them, 'Think about ThinkPad, our flagship product. How would you make ThinkPad more accessible?'" said Ada Lopez, Senior Manager of Lenovo's Inclusive Product Design Office. "And the students said, 'I need tactile markers.' And we did just that!"

The partnership proves that when users help co-create technology, the results are more inclusive, practical, and human-centered - aligning with Lenovo's mission to provide Smarter Technology for All.

Watch the video above for more details about the partnership and the features that have been added to Lenovo products thanks to the students' feedback.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-and-the-governor-morehead-school-working-together-to-develop-in-1159953