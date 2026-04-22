KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 25% Increase in Net Income Year over Year

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), reported strong financial results for the first quarter and the year ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Net income of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2026

Earnings per share of $2.34, compared to $1.87 in the prior-year quarter

Total assets increased to $874.1 million, up $51.5 million, or 6.3%, since year-end 2025

Net loans grew to $687.5 million, an increase of $23.3 million, or 3.5%, from December 31, 2025

Deposits totaled $799.2 million, an increase of $49.6 million, or 6.6%, since year-end

Net interest income before the provision increased 23.1% year over year to $7.8 million

Income Statement Review

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income totaled $2.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2025. The improvement was driven primarily by strong growth in net interest income, partially offset by higher operating expenses reflecting continued investment in personnel, technology, and infrastructure. Net interest income increased to $7.8 million, up $1.5 million, or 23.1%, from the first quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses totaled $379 thousand for the quarter, reflecting continued loan growth and management's review of current economic conditions and portfolio credit quality. Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million, compared to $912 thousand in the prior-year quarter, supported by increased trust service fees and service charges. Noninterest expense increased to $5.1 million, up 16.4% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to compensation and benefits, occupancy costs, and technology-related expenses.

Balance Sheet Performance

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's unaudited consolidated total assets were $874.1 million, an increase of $51.5 million from $822.6 million at December 31, 2025. Driven by continued loan demand across the Company's branch network, net loan balances grew $23.3 million to $687.5 million, compared to $664.2 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $95.2 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased to $799.2 million at quarter-end, reflecting strong core deposit growth. Liquidity remained solid with $65.5 million in cash and due from banks. Stockholders' equity totaled $57.3 million, compared to $55.8 million at year-end, driven by quarterly earnings, partially offset by changes in accumulated other comprehensive income related to interest rate movements.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the first quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are very pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects continued momentum across our organization. Net income increased to $2.6 million from $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter, supported by a 24.8% increase in net interest income, while total assets grew 6.3% since year-end with solid expansion in both loans and deposits. These results speak to the strength of our core banking model and the dedication of our team in delivering for our customers and communities. We remain focused on managing margin performance, maintaining strong asset quality and capital levels, while positioning the Company to deliver consistent, sustainable growth in an evolving economic and interest rate environment."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share for stockholders of record as of April 27, 2026, with payment to be made on May 7, 2026.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 8.60% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 9.02% as of December 31, 2025.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31, 2026 December 31, (unaudited) 2025 * (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 58,625 $ 30,244 Noninterest-earning 6,145 5,259 Time Deposit 738 746 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 93,962 95,158 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 590 498 Loans 692,854 669,267 Less allowance for loan losses (5,362 ) (5,062 ) Net loans 687,492 664,205 Accrued interest receivable 3,340 3,078 Foreclosed assets, net 450 500 Property and equipment, net 13,477 13,603 Other assets 9,285 9,312 Total assets $ 874,104 $ 822,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 799,194 $ 749,601 Short-term borrowings - - Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 417 405 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,925 5,505 Total liabilities 816,784 766,759 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 63,072 60,814 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (7,111 ) (6,329 ) Total stockholders' equity 57,320 55,844 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 874,104 $ 822,603 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended 31-Mar 2026 2025 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 11,126 $ 8,956 Investment securities Taxable 620 560 Tax-exempt 185 181 Dividends 7 6 Interest-bearing deposits 414 131 Total interest and dividend income 12,352 9,834 Interest expense: Deposits 4,402 3,314 Borrowings 153 188 Total interest expense 4,555 3,502 Net interest income 7,797 6,332 Provision for loan losses 379 195 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,418 6,137 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 367 325 Fees from trust services 443 371 Other income 187 216 Total noninterest income 997 912 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,080 2,669 Occupancy and equipment 719 660 Data processing & outside service fees 335 264 Advertising 51 53 Other 911 731 Total noninterest expenses 5,096 4,377 Income before income taxes 3,319 2,672

Income tax 729 597 Net income $ 2,590 $ 2,075 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 2.34 $ 1.87

Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

(919) 938-3101 Regina J Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ks-bancorp-inc.-ksbi-reports-25-increase-in-net-income-year-over-yea-1159952