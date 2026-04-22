KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 25% Increase in Net Income Year over Year

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), reported strong financial results for the first quarter and the year ended March 31, 2026.
Financial Highlights
Net income of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2026
Earnings per share of $2.34, compared to $1.87 in the prior-year quarter
Total assets increased to $874.1 million, up $51.5 million, or 6.3%, since year-end 2025
Net loans grew to $687.5 million, an increase of $23.3 million, or 3.5%, from December 31, 2025
Deposits totaled $799.2 million, an increase of $49.6 million, or 6.6%, since year-end
Net interest income before the provision increased 23.1% year over year to $7.8 million
Income Statement Review
For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income totaled $2.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2025. The improvement was driven primarily by strong growth in net interest income, partially offset by higher operating expenses reflecting continued investment in personnel, technology, and infrastructure. Net interest income increased to $7.8 million, up $1.5 million, or 23.1%, from the first quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses totaled $379 thousand for the quarter, reflecting continued loan growth and management's review of current economic conditions and portfolio credit quality. Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million, compared to $912 thousand in the prior-year quarter, supported by increased trust service fees and service charges. Noninterest expense increased to $5.1 million, up 16.4% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to compensation and benefits, occupancy costs, and technology-related expenses.
Balance Sheet Performance
As of March 31, 2026, the Company's unaudited consolidated total assets were $874.1 million, an increase of $51.5 million from $822.6 million at December 31, 2025. Driven by continued loan demand across the Company's branch network, net loan balances grew $23.3 million to $687.5 million, compared to $664.2 million at December 31, 2025. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $95.2 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased to $799.2 million at quarter-end, reflecting strong core deposit growth. Liquidity remained solid with $65.5 million in cash and due from banks. Stockholders' equity totaled $57.3 million, compared to $55.8 million at year-end, driven by quarterly earnings, partially offset by changes in accumulated other comprehensive income related to interest rate movements.
Management Commentary
Commenting on the first quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are very pleased with our first quarter performance, which reflects continued momentum across our organization. Net income increased to $2.6 million from $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter, supported by a 24.8% increase in net interest income, while total assets grew 6.3% since year-end with solid expansion in both loans and deposits. These results speak to the strength of our core banking model and the dedication of our team in delivering for our customers and communities. We remain focused on managing margin performance, maintaining strong asset quality and capital levels, while positioning the Company to deliver consistent, sustainable growth in an evolving economic and interest rate environment."
In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share for stockholders of record as of April 27, 2026, with payment to be made on May 7, 2026.
KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 8.60% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 9.02% as of December 31, 2025.
KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
March 31, 2026
December 31,
(unaudited)
2025
*
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Interest-earning
$
58,625
$
30,244
Noninterest-earning
6,145
5,259
Time Deposit
738
746
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
93,962
95,158
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
590
498
Loans
692,854
669,267
Less allowance for loan losses
(5,362
)
(5,062
)
Net loans
687,492
664,205
Accrued interest receivable
3,340
3,078
Foreclosed assets, net
450
500
Property and equipment, net
13,477
13,603
Other assets
9,285
9,312
Total assets
$
874,104
$
822,603
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
$
799,194
$
749,601
Short-term borrowings
-
-
Long-term borrowings
11,248
11,248
Accrued interest payable
417
405
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,925
5,505
Total liabilities
816,784
766,759
Stockholder's Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
1,359
1,359
Retained earnings, substantially restricted
63,072
60,814
Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss)
(7,111
)
(6,329
)
Total stockholders' equity
57,320
55,844
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
874,104
$
822,603
* Derived from audited financial statements
KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
31-Mar
2026
2025
(In thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans
$
11,126
$
8,956
Investment securities
Taxable
620
560
Tax-exempt
185
181
Dividends
7
6
Interest-bearing deposits
414
131
Total interest and dividend income
12,352
9,834
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,402
3,314
Borrowings
153
188
Total interest expense
4,555
3,502
Net interest income
7,797
6,332
Provision for loan losses
379
195
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
7,418
6,137
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
367
325
Fees from trust services
443
371
Other income
187
216
Total noninterest income
997
912
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
3,080
2,669
Occupancy and equipment
719
660
Data processing & outside service fees
335
264
Advertising
51
53
Other
911
731
Total noninterest expenses
5,096
4,377
Income before income taxes
3,319
2,672
Income tax
729
597
Net income
$
2,590
$
2,075
Basic and Diluted earnings per share
$
2.34
$
1.87
Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.
Regina J Smith
SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.
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https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ks-bancorp-inc.-ksbi-reports-25-increase-in-net-income-year-over-yea-1159952