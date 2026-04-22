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WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the first quarter of 2026:

Tier 1 Capital
The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding well capitalized requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.08%.

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income was $1.9 million.

  • Earnings per share of $0.88.

  • Paid dividend of $0.18 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $1.0 billion.

  • Deposits increased to $908 million.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer
"The Bank had a solid first quarter. Earnings growth and tax equivalent net interest margin are up in 1Q26 compared to 1Q25, while credit quality remains on solid footing. The focus of the Bank for 2026 remains relationship banking with an emphasis on expanding service offerings to existing customers across the Bank's footprint."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (1Q26) was $1.9 million, a decrease from last quarter's (4Q25) $2.0 million, while increasing from the same quarter of the prior year's (1Q25) $1.4 million.

  • Earnings per share were $0.88 for 1Q26, $0.93 for 4Q25, and $0.67 for 1Q25.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.70% for 1Q26 from 3.66% for 4Q25, and from 3.53% for 1Q25.

  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $8.5 million during 1Q26, a 3.13% decrease from 4Q25's $8.8 million. This was an 8.10% increase from 1Q25's $7.9 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to:

    • Credit loss expense of $121,000 in 1Q26, compared to a reversal of the provision for credit loss of ($279,000) in 4Q25; and

    • Total interest and dividend income of $12.7 million in 1Q26, compared to $12.0 million in 1Q25.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million during 1Q26, a 13.55% decrease from 4Q25's $2.7 million. This was a 7.25% increase from 1Q25's $2.2 million. The decrease in 1Q26 from the prior quarter was primarily due to:

    • The sale of real estate at a gain of $311,000 recognized in 4Q25, reported as a component of other income, while there were no such sales in 1Q26.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $8.5 million during 1Q26, a 6.03% decrease from 4Q25's $9.0 million. This was a 2.20% increase from 1Q25's $8.3 million. The decrease in 1Q26 from the prior quarter was primarily due to:

    • Data processing costs of $172,000 in 1Q26, compared to $345,000 in 4Q25 as the result of renegotiated service contracts.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $1.0 billion at the end of 1Q26. This was a 1.62% increase from the end of 4Q25's balance of $999 million and a 5.80% increase from the end of 1Q25's balance of $959 million. These increases were primarily due to:

    • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $53.6 million at the end of 1Q26, compared to $41.4 million at the end of 4Q25, and $28.6 million at the end of 1Q25; and

    • Loans, net of allowance ended 1Q26 at $786 million, compared to $780 million at the end of 4Q25, and $764 million at the end of 1Q25.

  • Total deposits increased to $908 million at the end of 1Q26, compared to $885 million at the end of 4Q25, and $842 million at the end of 1Q25.

  • Subordinated debentures were paid in full as of the end of 4Q25, while having a balance of $14.9 million at the end of 1Q25.

  • Total equity at the end of 1Q26 was $64.7 million, compared to $63.3 million at the end of 4Q25, and $57.2 million at the end of 1Q25.

  • Book value per share was $29.78 ($25.68 tangible) at the end of 1Q26, compared to $29.17 ($25.07 tangible) at the end of 4Q25, and $26.47 ($22.31 tangible) at the end of 1Q25.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

2026

2025

2025

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Interest and dividend income

Loans, including fees

$

11,220

$

11,369

$

10,931

Taxable securities

1,273

1,074

826

Tax-exempt securities

38

38

39

Dividend income on securities

208

208

212

Total interest and dividend income

12,739

12,689

12,008


Interest expense

Deposits

3,698

3,803

3,661

Borrowed funds

413

384

636

Total interest expense

4,111

4,187

4,297


Net interest income

8,628

8,502

7,711


Credit loss expense (reversal)

121

(279

)

(158

)


Net interest income, after credit loss expense (reversal)

8,507

8,781

7,869


Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

358

339

319

Interchange income

332

364

316

Investment brokerage commission income

787

829

699

Mortgage banking activities

340

392

450

Trust fee income

69

122

98

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

115

116

105

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

-

-

1

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

233

130

171

Other income

98

406

15

Total noninterest income

2,332

2,698

2,174


Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

5,083

5,134

4,983

Occupancy and equipment

1,240

1,291

1,131

Interchange expenses

202

219

182

Data processing

172

345

348

Professional services

176

192

189

Advertising

240

308

218

FDIC premiums

178

209

176

Other expenses

1,170

1,307

1,051

Total noninterest expenses

8,461

9,005

8,278


Income before income taxes

2,378

2,474

1,765


Income tax expense

466

464

319


Net income

$

1,912

$

2,010

$

1,446


Earnings per share

$

0.88

$

0.93

$

0.67

Dividends per share

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

2026

2025

2025

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

11,908

$

10,645

$

12,248

Other short-term investments

41,677

30,753

16,349

Total cash and cash equivalents

53,585

41,398

28,597


Debt securities available-for-sale

84,910

85,605

76,938

Debt securities held-to-maturity

18,058

18,256

19,066

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

9,786

9,786

Loans held for sale

3,806

4,603

2,442

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,075, $9,012,

and $9,108 at 1Q26, 4Q25, and 1Q25, respectively

785,920

779,923

764,100

Mortgage servicing rights

3,084

3,055

3,163

Real estate owned, net

821

804

333

Premises and equipment, net

18,488

18,661

19,440

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Bank-owned life insurance

15,953

15,839

15,507

Accrued interest receivable

3,709

3,428

3,539

Other assets

10,917

11,472

10,456

Total assets

$

1,014,871

$

998,664

$

959,201


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

164,883

$

166,052

$

160,600

Interest-bearing

743,498

718,602

681,880

Total deposits

908,381

884,654

842,480


Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

30,687

30,681

34,680

Subordinated debentures

-

-

14,939

Accrued interest payable

1,776

1,850

1,928

Other liabilities

9,363

18,223

7,959

Total liabilities

950,207

935,408

901,986


Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,171,041 shares at 1Q26,

2,168,491 shares at 4Q25, and 2,161,441 shares at 1Q25

2,171

2,168

2,161

Additional paid-in capital

8,926

8,867

8,737

Retained earnings

60,907

59,385

54,478

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,340

)

(7,164

)

(8,161

)

Total stockholders' equity

64,664

63,256

57,215

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,014,871

$

998,664

$

959,201

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-first-quarter-202-1159967

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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