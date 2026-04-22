Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the first quarter of 2026:

Tier 1 Capital

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding well capitalized requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.08%.

Key Quarterly Highlights

Net income was $1.9 million.

Earnings per share of $0.88.

Paid dividend of $0.18 per share.

Total assets increased to $1.0 billion.

Deposits increased to $908 million.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The Bank had a solid first quarter. Earnings growth and tax equivalent net interest margin are up in 1Q26 compared to 1Q25, while credit quality remains on solid footing. The focus of the Bank for 2026 remains relationship banking with an emphasis on expanding service offerings to existing customers across the Bank's footprint."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (1Q26) was $1.9 million, a decrease from last quarter's (4Q25) $2.0 million, while increasing from the same quarter of the prior year's (1Q25) $1.4 million.

Earnings per share were $0.88 for 1Q26, $0.93 for 4Q25, and $0.67 for 1Q25.

Tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.70% for 1Q26 from 3.66% for 4Q25, and from 3.53% for 1Q25.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $8.5 million during 1Q26, a 3.13% decrease from 4Q25's $8.8 million. This was an 8.10% increase from 1Q25's $7.9 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Credit loss expense of $121,000 in 1Q26, compared to a reversal of the provision for credit loss of ($279,000) in 4Q25; and Total interest and dividend income of $12.7 million in 1Q26, compared to $12.0 million in 1Q25.

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million during 1Q26, a 13.55% decrease from 4Q25's $2.7 million. This was a 7.25% increase from 1Q25's $2.2 million. The decrease in 1Q26 from the prior quarter was primarily due to: The sale of real estate at a gain of $311,000 recognized in 4Q25, reported as a component of other income, while there were no such sales in 1Q26.

Noninterest expenses totaled $8.5 million during 1Q26, a 6.03% decrease from 4Q25's $9.0 million. This was a 2.20% increase from 1Q25's $8.3 million. The decrease in 1Q26 from the prior quarter was primarily due to: Data processing costs of $172,000 in 1Q26, compared to $345,000 in 4Q25 as the result of renegotiated service contracts.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $1.0 billion at the end of 1Q26. This was a 1.62% increase from the end of 4Q25's balance of $999 million and a 5.80% increase from the end of 1Q25's balance of $959 million. These increases were primarily due to: Cash and cash equivalents increased to $53.6 million at the end of 1Q26, compared to $41.4 million at the end of 4Q25, and $28.6 million at the end of 1Q25; and Loans, net of allowance ended 1Q26 at $786 million, compared to $780 million at the end of 4Q25, and $764 million at the end of 1Q25.

Total deposits increased to $908 million at the end of 1Q26, compared to $885 million at the end of 4Q25, and $842 million at the end of 1Q25.

Subordinated debentures were paid in full as of the end of 4Q25, while having a balance of $14.9 million at the end of 1Q25.

Total equity at the end of 1Q26 was $64.7 million, compared to $63.3 million at the end of 4Q25, and $57.2 million at the end of 1Q25.

Book value per share was $29.78 ($25.68 tangible) at the end of 1Q26, compared to $29.17 ($25.07 tangible) at the end of 4Q25, and $26.47 ($22.31 tangible) at the end of 1Q25.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 11,220 $ 11,369 $ 10,931 Taxable securities 1,273 1,074 826 Tax-exempt securities 38 38 39 Dividend income on securities 208 208 212 Total interest and dividend income 12,739 12,689 12,008

Interest expense Deposits 3,698 3,803 3,661 Borrowed funds 413 384 636 Total interest expense 4,111 4,187 4,297

Net interest income 8,628 8,502 7,711

Credit loss expense (reversal) 121 (279 ) (158 )

Net interest income, after credit loss expense (reversal) 8,507 8,781 7,869

Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 358 339 319 Interchange income 332 364 316 Investment brokerage commission income 787 829 699 Mortgage banking activities 340 392 450 Trust fee income 69 122 98 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 115 116 105 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net - - 1 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 233 130 171 Other income 98 406 15 Total noninterest income 2,332 2,698 2,174

Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 5,083 5,134 4,983 Occupancy and equipment 1,240 1,291 1,131 Interchange expenses 202 219 182 Data processing 172 345 348 Professional services 176 192 189 Advertising 240 308 218 FDIC premiums 178 209 176 Other expenses 1,170 1,307 1,051 Total noninterest expenses 8,461 9,005 8,278

Income before income taxes 2,378 2,474 1,765

Income tax expense 466 464 319

Net income $ 1,912 $ 2,010 $ 1,446

Earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.93 $ 0.67 Dividends per share $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2026 2025 2025 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from financial institutions $ 11,908 $ 10,645 $ 12,248 Other short-term investments 41,677 30,753 16,349 Total cash and cash equivalents 53,585 41,398 28,597

Debt securities available-for-sale 84,910 85,605 76,938 Debt securities held-to-maturity 18,058 18,256 19,066 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,786 9,786 9,786 Loans held for sale 3,806 4,603 2,442 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,075, $9,012, and $9,108 at 1Q26, 4Q25, and 1Q25, respectively 785,920 779,923 764,100 Mortgage servicing rights 3,084 3,055 3,163 Real estate owned, net 821 804 333 Premises and equipment, net 18,488 18,661 19,440 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Bank-owned life insurance 15,953 15,839 15,507 Accrued interest receivable 3,709 3,428 3,539 Other assets 10,917 11,472 10,456 Total assets $ 1,014,871 $ 998,664 $ 959,201

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 164,883 $ 166,052 $ 160,600 Interest-bearing 743,498 718,602 681,880 Total deposits 908,381 884,654 842,480

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 30,687 30,681 34,680 Subordinated debentures - - 14,939 Accrued interest payable 1,776 1,850 1,928 Other liabilities 9,363 18,223 7,959 Total liabilities 950,207 935,408 901,986

Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,171,041 shares at 1Q26, 2,168,491 shares at 4Q25, and 2,161,441 shares at 1Q25 2,171 2,168 2,161 Additional paid-in capital 8,926 8,867 8,737 Retained earnings 60,907 59,385 54,478 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,340 ) (7,164 ) (8,161 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,664 63,256 57,215 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,014,871 $ 998,664 $ 959,201

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-first-quarter-202-1159967