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WKN: A2ACSB | ISIN: KYG3825B1059 | Ticker-Symbol: G51
Stuttgart
22.04.26 | 21:56
1,510 Euro
-1,31 % -0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,57022:18
1,5101,60022:02
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 22:00 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GenScript Biotech Corporation: GenScript Leaders Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 New Jersey Finalists

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation today announced that CEO Sherry Shao and Co-Founder Dr. Frank Zhang have been selected as finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 New Jersey Award by Ernst & Young LLP.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the world's most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs and transformational leaders. For more than four decades, the program has recognized visionary leaders who build and sustain successful businesses through innovation, growth, resilience, and long-term impact.

Founded in New Jersey in 2002, GenScript has grown from a pioneering gene synthesis company into a global biotechnology enterprise serving customers in more than 100 countries. Today, GenScript supports researchers, biotechnology innovators, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide through solutions that accelerate discovery, development, and manufacturing.

The finalist recognition reflects the entrepreneurial leadership of Dr. Frank Zhang, who cofounded GenScript with a bold mission to make biotechnology more accessible and efficient, and Sherry Shao, whose leadership has helped guide the company through continued global growth and transformation.

"GenScript was built on the belief that scientific innovation can improve lives and shape a healthier future," said Sherry Shao, CEO of GenScript. "We are honored by this recognition, which belongs to the talented teams around the world whose dedication and passion continue to move our mission forward."

"This recognition is a reflection of the people of GenScript and the spirit of entrepreneurship that has defined our journey since the beginning," said Dr. Frank Zhang, Co-Founder of GenScript. "We remain committed to advancing biotechnology in ways that create meaningful value for customers, patients, and society."

Regional award winners will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 New Jersey Awards celebration on June 4, 2026.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation is a global biotechnology group with a mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology. Built on leading gene synthesis capabilities, GenScript has expanded into a broad portfolio of life science services and products that support innovation across research, therapeutics, and industrial applications.

Media Contact

Kate Grusich
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
Katherina.Grusich@genscript.com

Melis Inceer
Head of Integrated Communications & Content
Melis.Inceer@genscript.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963562/genscript_biotech_sherry_shao__002.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963561/genscript_biotech_frank_zhang__002.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855189/5932483/GenScript_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/genscript-leaders-named-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2026-new-jersey-finalists-302750813.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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