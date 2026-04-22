TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group and AMIRON GROUP Formalize Joint Venture for $1.29 Billion Sovereign Digital Infrastructure and Green Energy Ecosystem

Strategic Alliance to Anchor the "Sustainable Eurasian Digital Silk Road" through Tier IV Data Center Development and AI-Driven Industrial Sovereignty

MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / TGI Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, and AMIRON GROUP, a Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure partner, today announced the formal signing of their Joint Venture Agreement, establishing TGI AMIRON.

The joint venture is a dedicated platform focused on developing a phased Tier IV Data Center Campus and integrated sovereign digital infrastructure ecosystem in the Ekibastuz "Data Center Valley," Kazakhstan. The initiative is designed to anchor the "Sustainable Eurasian Digital Silk Road," supporting the global shift from AI training to real-time AI inference.

Strategic Platform & Infrastructure Framework

TGI AMIRON combines infrastructure development, energy strategy, and autonomous workflow capability in a single campus model. The project is engineered to Uptime Institute Tier IV standards, ensuring 100% fault tolerance and concurrent maintainability.

Key technical pillars of the framework include:

High-Density Hybrid Cooling:

Specialized liquid-to-chip and indirect evaporative cooling systems designed to sustain high-density AI workloads amidst Kazakhstan's extreme continental climate.

AXIOMAXUS 14.1 Integration:

Utilization of TGI's cognitive logistics platform to transition supply chain and infrastructure management from reactive to predictive execution.

DURTEQ Circular Economy:

The application of proprietary methodologies to convert industrial byproducts into sustainable construction materials (Ashcrete/Sargablocks), reducing the project's carbon footprint and initial CapEx.

Advanced Connectivity:

Deployment of modular grid systems and hybrid gateways for satellite, 5G, and quantum-ready networking.

Energy Strategy: Resilience and Transition

The project is structured around a phased sovereign energy framework. Initial operations will utilize on-site gas-fired generation and 300MW Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The long-term roadmap includes evaluating Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Green Hydrogen to provide carbon-neutral, baseload power for the campus.

Capital Framework and Valuation

The initial phase contemplates approximately 50 MW to 120 MW of Tier IV capacity, with a total capital framework of $1.29 Billion.

TGI AMIRON is modeled as a hybrid infrastructure and software platform. While the physical campus is valued using traditional infrastructure-oriented DCF methods, the autonomous execution layer supports a "Strategic Orchestrator Premium." Independent modeling projects a baseline Net Present Value (NPV) of $9.72 Billion, reflecting the project's infrastructure base and platform optionality.

Executive Commentary

"Today's agreement marks a definitive step in building a sovereign digital infrastructure platform for Kazakhstan and the broader Eurasian region," said Daniel Brody CTO of TGI Group. "TGI AMIRON is designed to unite reliable energy, fault-tolerant compute, and regulated workflow execution-specifically the AXIOMAXUS autonomous layer-into one integrated ecosystem that solves the global bottlenecks of energy scarcity and supply chain fragility."

Governance

TGI AMIRON will operate through specialized Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to support project-level financing and risk isolation. To ensure transparency for global institutional capital, TGI Group (a Florida-domiciled corporation) will serve as the technical and administrative lead within the JV.

About AXINA Group Inc.

AXINA Group Inc., a subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group, specializes in sovereign-grade AI platforms and digital infrastructure for emerging economies. Website: https://axinagroup.com/

About TGI Group Inc.

TGI Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company focused on energy-efficient infrastructure, digital systems, and environmentally aligned development. www.TGIpower.com

About AMIRON GROUP

AMIRON GROUP is a Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure and technology partner specializing in complex systems integration and large-scale infrastructure development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of government approvals and platform deployment. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to regulatory delays, market risks, and international policy changes.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control with respect to market conditions.

For more information, please contact:

TGI: info@tgipower.com,

Axina Group: info@axinagroup.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-and-amiron-group-formalize-joint-venture-for-1.29-billion-sovereign-di-1159984