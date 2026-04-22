Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing connectivity at scale through fast, reliable, and energy-efficient system solutions, will participate in the global TSMC 2026 Technology Symposium events, kicking off on April 22nd in Santa Clara, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422367858/en/

Credo will participate in the global TSMC 2026 Technology Symposium events, kicking off on April 22nd in Santa Clara, California.

Credo will be at the following TSMC 2026 Technology Symposiums and Workshops:

April 22nd North America Technology Symposium, Santa Clara, booth #502

May 5th Austin Technology Workshop

May 14th Boston Technology Workshop

May 14th Taiwan Technology Symposium, Hsinchu

May 28th Europe Technology Symposium, Amsterdam

June 25th China Technology Symposium, Shanghai

July 3rd Japan Technology Symposium, Yokohama

At each event, Credo will spotlight the first solution in its OmniConnect family, Weaver, designed to break through the memory bottlenecks that limit AI inference scalability. Weaver combines ultra-efficient 112G VSR SerDes, available in TSMC 5nm and 3nm processes, with a lightweight AXI framer to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency, and power-optimized connectivity between compute engines and memory-whether on-die, off-substrate, or across chiplets. Compared to conventional LPDDR5X, OmniConnect Weaver provides a 10x boost in I/O beachfront density and a 20x increase in memory density1

In addition to Weaver, Credo will also highlight its 224G PAM4 SerDes Intellectual Property (IP), proven in TSMC 3nm process. By enabling 224G per lane data transmission, the technology provides ultra-high speed 1.6Tbps bandwidth for the build out of next-generation AI, cloud computing and hyperscale applications.

"Credo has a longstanding partnership with TSMC and we share a vision for accelerating AI through innovation and collaboration," said Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Business Development at Credo. "TSMC's Technology Symposium events bring the ecosystem together to learn, network, and exchange ideas. We value the opportunity to be part of these important discussions which are shaping the energy-efficient, scalable AI architecture of the future."

About Credo

Credo's mission is to transform connectivity at scale through fast, reliable, and energy-efficient system solutions. Our high-speed copper and optical interconnect products deliver industry-leading power and performance at up to 1.6T to meet the ever-expanding data infrastructure demands of AI.

Our product portfolio includes ZeroFlap (ZF) Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and ZF optical transceivers, OmniConnect memory solutions, and a suite of retimers and DSPs for optical and copper Ethernet and PCIe, all leveraging the PILOT diagnostic and analytics software platform. Credo innovations enable our customers to connect the systems that connect the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Credo, the Credo logo and the color purple when associated with AECs are registered trademarks of Credo Technology Group Limited in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

_______________ 1 Up to 5.8TB of memory density with Weaver compared to max 256GB using LPDDR5X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422367858/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kristin Hehir

kristin.hehir@credosemi.com

Investor Contact:

Dan O'Neil

dan.oneil@credosemi.com