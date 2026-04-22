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WKN: A12C9A | ISIN: US22758A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: LG0
NASDAQ
22.04.26 | 22:00
20,960 US-Dollar
-1,87 % -0,400
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 22:58 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2026

Allentown, PA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

  • Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2026

ALLENTOWN, PA (April 22, 2026) - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2026 (annualized $2.10 per unit). The distribution attributable to the first quarter is payable on May 14, 2026, to all unitholders of record on May 4, 2026.

CrossAmerica will host a conference call on May 7th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2026 earnings results, which will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target," "plan" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Forms 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on CrossAmerica's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4. Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Contact - Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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