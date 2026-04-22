Optima Tax Relief Commends Release of Taxpayer Advocacy Panel's 2025 Annual Report Highlighting Taxpayer Focused IRS Improvements

TAP's latest report highlights actionable reforms to strengthen IRS operations and taxpayer support systems.

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, today welcomed the release of the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel's (TAP) 2025 Annual Report, which highlights nearly 200 taxpayer-focused recommendations aimed at improving IRS service delivery, reducing taxpayer burden, and strengthening ta administration nationwide.

The report reflects hundreds of volunteer hours dedicated to grassroots outreach, listening sessions, and direct engagement with taxpayers across the United States and abroad. According to the report, TAP committees submitted 20 project referrals encompassing 188 recommendations to the IRS, addressing persistent challenges in taxpayer communications, digital access, forms and authorizations, and customer service operations.

"In 2025, TAP members dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to grassroots outreach, listening directly to taxpayers across the country and abroad, and elevating the real-world challenges they face," said National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins. "Their efforts resulted in nearly 200 recommendations to improve IRS service and tax administration."

Optima Tax Relief works with taxpayers every day who experience confusion, delay, and uncertainty when navigating IRS processes. The themes identified in the TAP Annual Report-clearer notices, improved digital tools, reduced correspondence delays, and continued access to live assistance-closely align with the issues Optima sees across its client base.

"Meaningful IRS modernization must be grounded in real taxpayer experience," said Philip Hwang, Chief Tax Officer at Optima Tax Relief. "The Taxpayer Advocacy Panel plays a critical role in ensuring that taxpayer voices inform IRS decision-making. This year's report underscores the importance of clarity, accessibility, and fairness in every taxpayer interaction."

Among the key recommendations highlighted in the report are efforts to:

Improve the clarity and usability of IRS notices through the Notice Redesign Initiative

Expand and enhance IRS digital tools and online services

Streamline correspondence and reduce processing delays

Improve guidance related to authorizations and disclosures, including Form?8821

Reinforce the availability of in-person and live assistance for taxpayers

Optima Tax Relief applauds the dedication of TAP volunteers and encourages policymakers, IRS leadership, and stakeholders to continue engaging with the Panel's recommendations as IRS modernization efforts advance.

The full Taxpayer Advocacy Panel 2025 Annual Report is available at:

https://www.improveirs.org/news/tap-news/taxpayer-advocacy-panel-releases-2025-annual-report-highlighting-taxpayer-focused-recommendations-to-improve-taxpayer-experience-and-tax-administration/2026/04/

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

CONTACT:

Amy Potter

Sr. Director of Communications

amyh@optimataxrelief.com

(800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-commends-release-of-taxpayer-advocacy-panels-2025-1159911