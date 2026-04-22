EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
GLENDALE, CA - April 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Opening this Summer, The Warrior Women Exhibit is a groundbreaking installation honoring the critical and often unrecognized role of women in warfare, cultural preservation, and the protection of indigenous lands.
"We are setting a historical precedent!" Founder and President Michael Matsuda adds, "Not only are female warriors a significant part of martial arts history, but many wars would not have been won without them…here to let the community know we support women within the martial arts."
Curated by Kumu (Hawaiian for teacher) Michelle Manu, a 10th Degree Black Belt, the exhibit is the first of its kind, globally to center on women as protectors, strategists, and carriers of martial knowledge. A modern-day woman warrior and cultural educator, Manu is a teacher and lineage architect of the sacred Hawaiian art of Lua.
"This is not about adding women into history - it's about correcting the record of what has always been true," declares Manu. "For centuries, women's contributions have been minimized or obscured. This exhibit restores balance, accuracy, and truth. Women were never absent from the history of war - only from the way it has been told. This exhibit restores what was never missing."
The Warrior Women Exhibit Gala, which will include the official ribbon cutting, is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2026, beginning at 4:00 pm PDT. Hosted by the Martial Arts History Museum in Glendale, California, this event will mark the first time women are being honored in a martial arts museum. Ticket sales TBA.
About The Martial Arts History Museum
About Dr. Kumu Michelle Manu
Media Contact for the event is Jamie Kristen at 310.853.2779, publicist@michellemanu.com
News Source: Martial Arts History Museum
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Martial Arts History Museum
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2313440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2313440 22.04.2026 CET/CEST