EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Martial Arts History Museum Announces First-Ever Warrior Women Exhibit



22.04.2026 / 23:02 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - April 22, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Opening this Summer, The Warrior Women Exhibit is a groundbreaking installation honoring the critical and often unrecognized role of women in warfare, cultural preservation, and the protection of indigenous lands. "We are setting a historical precedent!" Founder and President Michael Matsuda adds, "Not only are female warriors a significant part of martial arts history, but many wars would not have been won without them…here to let the community know we support women within the martial arts." Curated by Kumu (Hawaiian for teacher) Michelle Manu, a 10th Degree Black Belt, the exhibit is the first of its kind, globally to center on women as protectors, strategists, and carriers of martial knowledge. A modern-day woman warrior and cultural educator, Manu is a teacher and lineage architect of the sacred Hawaiian art of Lua. "This is not about adding women into history - it's about correcting the record of what has always been true," declares Manu. "For centuries, women's contributions have been minimized or obscured. This exhibit restores balance, accuracy, and truth. Women were never absent from the history of war - only from the way it has been told. This exhibit restores what was never missing." The Warrior Women Exhibit Gala, which will include the official ribbon cutting, is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2026, beginning at 4:00 pm PDT. Hosted by the Martial Arts History Museum in Glendale, California, this event will mark the first time women are being honored in a martial arts museum. Ticket sales TBA. About The Martial Arts History Museum

The Martial Arts History Museum exists to promote an appreciation of America's cultural diversity by using the martial arts as its gateway into sharing how Asian history became part of American history. For more information, visit: martialartsmuseum.com About Dr. Kumu Michelle Manu

Dr. Kumu Michelle Manu, JD, PhD, is a metaphysician, master martial artist, and cultural educator. A disruptor and thought leader, she is a champion of women's self-protection and longevity, integrating ancient knowledge with quantum physics to unlock human potential. For news and information regarding other projects, please visit: michellemanu.com Media Contact for the event is Jamie Kristen at 310.853.2779, publicist@michellemanu.com



News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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